On Tuesday, cornerback Cam Hart announced that he will be returning to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2023 to use his 5th year of eligibility. He also announced that due to his injury which kept him out of the game against the USC Trojans, he will also be out for whatever bowl game Notre Dame will play in this December.

Hart has been a starter at Notre Dame for the past two seasons where he has 67 tackles and two interceptions — both picks were against the Wisconsin Badgers in 2021.

We are still very uncertain as to how the Notre Dame roster will look for the 2023 season. There are still NFL Draft declarations, players entering the transfer portal, players coming to ND from the transfer portal, and maybe some changes to the 2023 recruiting class as well. Regardless — the return of Cam Hart is fantastic news for this defense as it likely means Hart and Benjamin Morrison will remain the starting corners next year.