On Tuesday, cornerback Cam Hart announced that he will be returning to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2023 to use his 5th year of eligibility. He also announced that due to his injury which kept him out of the game against the USC Trojans, he will also be out for whatever bowl game Notre Dame will play in this December.
November 30, 2022
Hart has been a starter at Notre Dame for the past two seasons where he has 67 tackles and two interceptions — both picks were against the Wisconsin Badgers in 2021.
We are still very uncertain as to how the Notre Dame roster will look for the 2023 season. There are still NFL Draft declarations, players entering the transfer portal, players coming to ND from the transfer portal, and maybe some changes to the 2023 recruiting class as well. Regardless — the return of Cam Hart is fantastic news for this defense as it likely means Hart and Benjamin Morrison will remain the starting corners next year.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|Drew Pyne
|-
|Running Back
|Jayden Limar, Dylan Edwards, Jeremiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina
|Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger
|Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|Jordan Botelho
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|-
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Totals
|25/85 (25)
|46/85 (21)
|70/85 (24)
|84/85 (14)
|94/85 (10)
