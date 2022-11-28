Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl

On Monday, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced that Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson accepted an invitation to play in the all-star game. Patterson was a captain for Notre Dame and one of the best offensive linemen in the country.

Patterson has already shown the NFL that he is flexible on the interior after playing guard all season for the Irish after 3 years at center. That flexibility generally helps players quite a bit come NFL Draft time, and Patterson is going to give the scouts a week of looks in Alabama.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 73 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 900 media members from around the country were credentialed last year. This past April, the game produced a record-tying 106 total picks for the second straight year, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 45 of the top 100 players selected.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: Saturday, February 4, 2023, @ 1:30pm CT

WHERE: Mobile, Alabama, University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network