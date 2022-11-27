The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended the regular season with a disappointing loss to its rival, the USC Trojans. While the college football playoff was 100% out of reach, Notre Dame could of at least done itself a favor and made sure USC wasn’t going there to be part of the four that also includes the Michigan Wolverines... just punch me in the face 1000 times.

Instead, Notre Dame is headed to one of the bowls that most people had them slated for since the win over Clemson. While the last five weeks have seen bowl predictions for the Irish being all over the map — we are starting to see a consensus and it points to Jacksonville against the east coast version of USC.

To be honest, I keep hearing things about the Holiday Bowl and a PAC 12 opponent, and as you can see below, not all of the bowl prediction sites that I use have their projections published (I will update when they do). So... I guess we will have to wait and see.

The thing is though — most of what happens on conference championship weekend has very little to do with Notre Dame, so we may hear something more concrete before the end of the week.

USA Today: VS NA

CBS Sports: VS Gator Bowl 12/30: VS Mississippi State Bulldogs in Gator Bowl 12/30

Sports Illustrated: VS NA

ESPN Bonagura: VS South Carolina Gamecocks in Gator Bowl 12/30

ESPN SchlabachS: VS VS South Carolina Gamecocks in Gator Bowl 12/30

CFN: VS South Carolina Gamecocks in Gator Bowl 12/30

Athlon: VS South Carolina Gamecocks in Gator Bowl 12/30

Action: VS NA

Sporting NewsN: VS VS NA