We have finally arrived at the most bittersweet moment of the college football season. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are out in Los Angeles to take on its rival, the USC Trojans, in the battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh. It’s the biggest game of the year for both schools — but the last one of the regular season.

We can go on and on about the 100 different ways that this game is important, but do we really need to? It’s Southern Cal. It’s a school that shunned Reggie Bush for years and years because of the actions of its own coaches and boosters — and also the school that can’t wait to put one of its most famous steroid abusers front and center tonight.

How much juice is he bringing? https://t.co/0XdrYNxcWK — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) November 26, 2022

Cool. I suppose all is fair in love and rivalry trophy games, so you do you Tommy Trojan.

It doesn’t seem like the Irish will have one of its national jokes leading them out of the tunnel, but this might be the year that they finally bring the Jeweled Shillelagh out onto the field with them. Notre Dame like to do these sorts of things behind closed doors, but in its latest hype video, they really put that stick front and center — maybe this is something Marcus Freeman wanted to change as part of his program overhaul.

It’s a privilege to play at Notre Dame#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/3Y8Qq3GKx7 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 25, 2022

Anyways... I’m ready to go. Grab your Trojan Blood and toss that back for the rest of the day as we wait to get to tonight’s big battle.

LET’S GOOOOO!

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 26 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

How to Watch: ABC

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 4.5 point underdog to Southern Cal with an OVER/UNDER of 64. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is +165.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.