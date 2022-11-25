Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Ship Up to Boston, Earn 5-2 Win Over BC Eagles

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished their East Coast Thanksgiving weekend Friday in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts with a 5-2 victory against the Boston College Eagles. The numbers looked familiar following Notre Dame’s 5-2 loss to the Boston University Terriers on Wednesday. However, this time around, the Irish played a more disciplined game and refused to flinch as things got tied up twice.

First Period

An early hooking call on Boston College’s Marshall Warren and a tripping penalty on Notre Dame’s Trevor Janicke provided a power play opportunity for each team, but neither squad capitalized. After nearly thirteen minutes of back and forth, Irish defenseman Nick Leivermann snatched the first goal of the game and his fifth of the season. With seconds to go in the first, Boston College’s Trevor Kuntar found the back of the net to tie it up. By the end of the first, the Eagles narrowly outshot the Irish 9-8.

Second Period

The Eagles and Irish wasted no time getting after it as the game headed into the second. Boston College’s Eamon Powell scored to give his team a brief lead, and Notre Dame’s Tyler Carpenter answered with a second goal for the Irish to tie it up again just more than a minute later. As the clock ran down on the second, Notre Dame’s Jesse Lansdell scored to shift the game in favor of the Irish. In the second period, the Eagles doubled Notre Dame’s four shots with eight of their own.

Third Period

The Irish upped the intensity in the third to keep their momentum going and eventually outshot the Eagles 14-7. About halfway through the final period of play, Carpenter nabbed his second goal of the night for the Irish. This goal came after he provided an assist for Lansdell in the previous period. With two minutes left in the second, Boston College pulled netminder Mitch Benson, but just five seconds later, Notre Dame’s Ben Brinkman scored to give the last word to his team and end it 5-2, Irish.

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann at 12:46 in the 1st with assists from Chase Blackmun and Ryder Rolston

Boston College: Trevor Kuntar at 19:43 in the 1st with an assist from Andre Gasseau

Boston College: Eamon Powell at 01:07 in the 2nd with assists from Nikita Nesterenko and Colby Ambrosio

Notre Dame: Tyler Carpenter at 02:22 in the 2nd with assists from Trevor Janicke and Solag Bakich

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell at 18:39 in the 2nd with an assist from Tyler Carpenter

Notre Dame: Tyler Carpenter at 10:25 in the 3rd with assists from Jesse Lansdell and Mike Mastrodomenico

Notre Dame: Ben Brinkman at 18:05 in the 3rd with assists from Drew Bavaro and Hunter Strand

Penalties

Boston College: Marshall Warren for hooking at 00:17 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for tripping at 01:11 in the 1st

Boston College: Matt Argentina for tripping at 02:50 in the 2nd

Boston College: Cutter Gauthier for slashing at 09:23 in the 2nd

Boston College: Charlie Leddy for tripping at 07:20 in the 3rd

Goalies

Boston College: Mitch Benson, 21 saves

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 22 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7:00 Friday, December 9 in South Bend. Stream the game with Peacock.

