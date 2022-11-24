Game Thread: Fighting Irish Take On American U in The Bahamas

Feasting in The Bahamas

Happy Thanksgiving, Irish fans! The Notre Dame Fighting Irish WBB Team will look to enjoy some feasting with food but also feasting on the court. After winning on Sunday 95-60 against Ball State, the Irish are taking their talents to a tropical climate. They are one of the teams playing in the Goombay Splash in The Bahamas.

The now seventh-ranked Irish will take on the American University Eagles Thanksgiving afternoon at 4:15 PM ET. American is 0-3 while the Irish remain undefeated so far on the season. The Irish will play either Friday or Saturday against Arizona State (also 4-0) depending on how other results of the other games turn out. George Mason, LSU, and UAB are the other teams in this tournament, too.

Goombay Splash begins tomorrow and all games will be streamed on FloHoops



Teams participating: George Mason, LSU, American, Notre Dame, UAB, Arizona State



Schedule below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rWhI03hLkp — Women’s College Hoops (@wcollegehoops) November 23, 2022

If you’re relaxing after being stuffed from dinner or are beginning to eat after the Lions and before the Cowboys play, tune into FloHoops and follow along with the Game Thread in the comments below.

Go Irish and Happy Thanksgiving!