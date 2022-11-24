Notre Dame Hockey Loses to Boston University 5-2

For Thanksgiving Weekend the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team is traveling to Boston for two games, one each against the Boston University Terriers and Boston College Eagles. Game one saw the Irish play the Terriers and despite falling behind twice the Irish nearly mounted a comeback in the third period before BU pulled away.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 2 - Boston University 5)

First Period

The game started slow enough with little action until halfway through the first period, when Boston University opened the scoring. Notre Dame followed up a few minutes later and was able to tie the game. Hunter Strand retrieved a loose puck in the corner and cycled a pass behind the net to Justin Janicke. Janicke threaded a pass to Ben Brinkman who was coming down the slot and Brinkman one timed the shot into the top corner.

END 1



Ben Brinkman's first goal in an Irish sweater was a beaut.



ND 1 - BU 1

https://t.co/c1DH2mGTbV

ESPNU#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/4Z9mrFu8vB — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 23, 2022

After the Irish goal the final few minutes of the first period ticked off with no further scoring.

Second Period

There was more action in the second period and it was an evenly matched 20 minutes, but that didn’t translate into goals. BU scored the only goal in the middle 20 at the 8 minute mark and took the lead into the third period.

Third Period

The Terriers got on the board again just 35 second into the final period and extended their lead to 3-1. Four minutes later Notre Dame cut the deficit to one when Landon Slaggert put his name on the scoresheet with his first goal of the year. After a blocked shot Jack Adams grabbed a loose puck at the faceoff circle. He spun around a defender and passed cross ice to Slaggert who redirected the puck into the empty net before the goalie could recover.

What a time for your first of the season. Landon Slaggert made it a 3-2 score with this goal at 4:36 of the third.



Irish continue to trail by one.



https://t.co/c1DH2mGTbV

ESPNU#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/6DaWcnfbGu — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 24, 2022

It was short lived though, and while Notre Dame was done scoring for the night BU added two more goals later in the third to seal the win.

Scoring

Boston University: Lane Hutson (5) at 9:34 in the 1st with assists from Matt Brown and Case McCarthy

Notre Dame: Ben Brinkman (1) at 16:23 in the 1st with assists from Justin Janicke and Hunter Strand

Boston University: Domenick Fensore (3) at 7:49 in the 2nd with assists from Ty Gallagher and Luke Tuch

Boston University: Lane Hutson (6) at 0:35 in the 3rd with assists from Wilmer Skoog and Matt Brown

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert (1) at 4:36 in the 3rd with assists from Jack Adams and Jackson Pierson

Boston University: Matt Brown (7) on the power play at 8:36 in the 3rd with assists from Jay O’Brien and Jeremy Wilmer

Boston University: Sam Stevens (3) at 10:40 in the 3rd with assists from Ty Gallagher and Jamie Armstrong

Penalties

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann 2 for holding at 10:05 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Mike Mastrodomenico 2 for slashing at 10:38 in the 1st

Boston University: Quinn Hutson 2 for slashing at 16:52 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann 2 for slashing at 1:53 in the 2nd

Boston University: Devin Kaplan 2 for roughing at 12:23 in the 2nd

Boston University: Domenick Fensore 2 for roughing at 18:44 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell 2 for roughing at 18:44 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jackson Pierson 2 for cross-checking at 7:39 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell 2 for cross-checking at 17:46 in the 3rd

Boston University: Ty Gallagher 2 for roughing at 17:46 in the 3rd

Boston University: Domenick Fensore 2 for roughing at 17:46 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel made 38 saves against 43 shots in the loss

Boston University: Drew Commesso saved 26 of 28 shots for the win

Up Next

Notre Dame stays in Boston, moving to Chestnut Hill for one game against the Boston College Eagles on Friday November 25.