How’d We Do Last Week?

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Accurate

Cubsfansince1957 with the SHUTOUT CALL!

Most Inaccurate

THANK GOD this was wrong NDALLDAY

Most Interesting

Topical TheChristmasDash. Kenny Minchey is going to be a DUUDE. If you haven’t watched his senior highlights, stop what you are doing, and go do it now.

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans!

Cold Take

Notre Dame wins the Special teams battle

Make no mistake....Special teams is going to play a huge role in this game. Brian Mason needs to get something big in this one....flip the field, block a kick/punt, recover a muffed punt...something. Any opportunity to restrict the possessions for Caleb Williams will be key. Mason has been nothing short of brilliant all year and he will bring his big guns in this one.

Hot Take

50+ yard slip screen for a touchdown

The screens have been there all year....but haven’t executed at a high level (really any level tbh). The ghost of Tony Jones Jr. makes his appearance against an undisciplined defense and a RB (pick your poison) goes untouched into the end zone.

Play #4: Tony Jones Sends the Irish to the Playoffs

☘️

The late touchdown catch from @TonnJoness emphatically seals ND’s victory over USC and ensures 12-0 @NDFootball is headed to the playoffs. #ND12PlaysofChristmas pic.twitter.com/lHWU6asEEQ — Notre Dame Alumni (@NDAlumni) December 24, 2018

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!