BREAKING NEWS BANNER OF JOY! 4-Star QB Kenny Minchey commits to ND

OFD Podcast: Make Notre Dame VS USC hateful again

Another review/preview session for your Thanksgiving fix

By Joshua Vowles, ndjrs, and Brendan McAlinden
ofd podcast Brendan McAlinden

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan landed on Plymouth Pod and sat down to feast on a show to review Notre Dame’s win over the Boston College Eagles, and to preview the regular season finale against the USC Trojans. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • Thanksgiving weather.
  • White boots.
  • REVIEWS!
  • Talking the wives into a Real Housewives pod episode.
  • Phil Jurkovec and his nonsense.
  • The Notre Dame quarterback situation.
  • 4-Star Kenny Minchey commits.
  • Getting the stats.
  • Lorenzo Styles and the WR room.
  • NBC’s broadcast is pretty bad - like ACC official bad.
  • Reviewing the Boston College game our way.
  • The college football playoff rankings and all the madness around it.
  • Brendan previews USC... how good are they?
  • Weekly game picks.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

Go Irish! Beat SC!

