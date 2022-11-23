OFD Asks: Choose Your Bowl Destination

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The One Foot Down survey is back, just in time for USC weekend. We’ve got four questions: our baseline question about the confidence in the program, a second about the upcoming game versus the Trojans and two about end of year fun like bowls and rankings. We’re going to have a quick turnaround on this one because of the Thanksgiving holiday, so vote now!

Here are the results from the last survey, conducted prior to the Irish’s 41-24 win over Syracuse. It was a quite different scenario those days, with the Irish 4-3 and with several question marks.

Congrats to the 7 percent of you that knew Syracuse was tremendously overrated.

This question — and the following one — is hilarious now that we know the Irish beat Syracuse, Clemson, Navy and Boston College and the possibility of a 10-win season is still in play. But had it gone the other way, you’d still want to see your Irish bowling.

This was a real Sophie’s Choice scenario that, thankfully, we did not have to consider. Prior to Syracuse, you were all willing to sacrifice the Clemson and USC wins to ensure a .500 or better season. Now the Irish have tackled the Tigers and the Trojans could be next.

