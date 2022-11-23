Notre Dame vs. USC: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh — and so much more. Southern Cal is currently in a position where if they win out (Notre Dame and the PAC-12 Championship Game) they are headed to the College Football Playoff. As a hated rival — Notre Dame would like nothing better than to disabuse the Trojans of that notion on Saturday night.

Despite both schools being firmly entrenched in the “blue-blood” category of college football, this game hasn’t meant much to the Trojans on the national level for a number of years, while Irish wins in 2012 and 2018 in Los Angeles vaulted them to the BCS National Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, respectively.

Notre Dame can’t go to the playoff this year — so they should just go ahead and make sure Southern Cal can’t either.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 26 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

How to Watch: ABC

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 5.5 point underdog to Southern Cal with an OVER/UNDER of 64.5. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is +175.

