 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS BANNER OF JOY! 4-Star QB Kenny Minchey commits to ND

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: Irish move to #15 in the College Football Playoff Rankings

Not quite there

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Cal at Notre Dame Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The College Football Playoff committee released its latest set of ranking on Tuesday night, and the Irish were moved up to #15.

Notre Dame came in at #13 in the AP Top 25, so there was some line of thinking that the Irish would have a similar ranking, but the committee really seems in love with the PAC-12 for some crazy reason.

While Stewart Mandel is no friend of the program — he wasn’t wrong with this tweet:

The thing is though... how much will that win move the committee when Notre Dame beats the USC Trojans in their dilapidated house? The argument is DEFINITELY there in favor of Notre Dame if that happens, and it only strengthens if USC and the Clemson Tigers go on to win their conference championship games. The Irish will have wins over two top 5 programs that won their respective conferences. Penn State can’t come close to saying that as their two toughest games were big losses to the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes — they don’t have any great wins. Hell... we can say that about a big handful of teams ranked ahead of Notre Dame.

At any rate, Notre Dame needs to take care of business this weekend and then we’ll really see how this might unfold in the conference championship weekend.

In This Stream

2022 Notre Dame Football: Southern Cal Week

View all 9 stories

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...