The College Football Playoff committee released its latest set of ranking on Tuesday night, and the Irish were moved up to #15.

Notre Dame came in at #13 in the AP Top 25, so there was some line of thinking that the Irish would have a similar ranking, but the committee really seems in love with the PAC-12 for some crazy reason.

While Stewart Mandel is no friend of the program — he wasn’t wrong with this tweet:

Notre Dame is up to No. 15. Beat USC this weekend and a NY6 berth may come into play. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 23, 2022

The thing is though... how much will that win move the committee when Notre Dame beats the USC Trojans in their dilapidated house? The argument is DEFINITELY there in favor of Notre Dame if that happens, and it only strengthens if USC and the Clemson Tigers go on to win their conference championship games. The Irish will have wins over two top 5 programs that won their respective conferences. Penn State can’t come close to saying that as their two toughest games were big losses to the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes — they don’t have any great wins. Hell... we can say that about a big handful of teams ranked ahead of Notre Dame.

At any rate, Notre Dame needs to take care of business this weekend and then we’ll really see how this might unfold in the conference championship weekend.