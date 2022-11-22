Well, well, well... it’s time for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to take another trip out to L.A. for the rivalry throwdown against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh.

There’s only one way to properly eat and drink our way to another Irish victory over Southern Cal, and I’m pretty sure you guys already know what that way just so happens to be.

EAT

Go ahead and eat your tacos — however you want, and then take a hike. Remember that people in elllaaaayyy will judge the shit out of you, but you can judge them right back as Audric Estime stomps holes in asses inside the Coliseum.

DRINK

This is a drink of my own creation that has made its way into the hearts of Irish fans across the country. There is no right or wrong way to drink it — JUST DRINK THE DAMN THING.

TROJAN BLOOD!

Gin

Mountain Dew Code Red

— Mix to your pleasure.