The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 8-3 after destroying the Boston College Eagles last week and set up a really big rivalry game against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh.

Despite the Notre Dame pressbox favorite bowl selection being in San Diego, a majority of national outlets have the Irish headed to Jacksonville. Almost all of these projections are predicated on a Notre Dame loss in L.A. this weekend. While I understand how tough it might be for the Irish to grab a New Year’s 6 Bowl game... it’s absolutely an option depending NOT just on how the teams perform over the next two weeks, but also how the CFB Playoff Committee looks at a 9-3 Notre Dame team.

But, again, all predictions say otherwise.

My favorite prediction, however, is from SI’s Richard Johnson (again). The former SBN college football writer has Notre Dame headed to the Gasparilla Bowl to take on Pitt and Pat Narduzzi. I finally met Mr. Johnson in Notre Dame’s press box during the Clemson game — so he is a real person. I’m not really sure I can say the same thing about that bowl projection though — but it’s A+ trolling.

USA Today: VS UCLA Bruins in Holiday Bowl 12/28

CBS Sports: VS Arkansas Razorbacks in Gator Bowl 12/30

Sports Illustrated: VS Pittsburgh Panthers in Gasparilla Bowl 12/23

ESPN Bonagura: VS South Carolina Gamecocks in Gator Bowl 12/30

ESPN Schlabach: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28

CFN: VS UCLA Bruins in Holiday Bowl 12/28

Athlon: VS Kentucky Wildcats in Gator Bowl 12/30

Action: VS South Carolina Gamecocks in Gator Bowl 12/30

Sporting News: VS Minnesota Gophers in Duke’s Mayo Bowl 12/30