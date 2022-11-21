 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UPDATED 2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule, TV Times, Stat Leaders, and Complete Roster

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: Boston College at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are fighting for respectability this week against the USC Trojans that seemed completely out of reach a month ago. While beating a bad Boston College team is no big deal, 44-0 in a blizzard gave the win enough spice to help the Irish climb to #13 in the AP poll this week.

Despite naysayers, I still believe the Irish have a lot to play for against USC and whatever bowl game comes their way. A 10-3 finish would be remarkable given the 3-3 start after losing to Stanford at home — plus it guarantees a top 10 finish with double-digit wins — which is something Marcus Freeman can really hang his hat on as a job well done WITH a whole hell of a lot more to prove in 2023 and beyond. It’s a solid mix, and would be great for the program.

SB Nation did some changes to the back end of the network, and in doing so, there are no longer the “team pages” with player hubs or stats. In service to all of our loyal readers, I offer this page as an easy reference to the basic information and stats for the 2022 season. I’ll keep it pinned somewhere under the fold throughout the season, as well as placing it in the “MORE” drop down menu.

2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD
9/3 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 7:30 PM ABC L 21-10 0-1
9/10 Marshall South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC L 26-21 0-2
9/17 California South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC W 24-17 1-2
9/24 North Carolina Chapel Hill, North Carolina 3:30 PM ABC W 45-32 2-2
10/8 BYU Las Vegas, Nevada 7:30 PM NBC W 28-20 3-2
10/15 Stanford South Bend, Indiana 7:30 PM NBC L 16-14 3-3
10/22 UNLV South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM Peacock W 44-21 4-3
10/29 Syracuse Syracuse, New York 12:00 PM ABC W 41-24 5-3
11/5 Clemson South Bend, Indiana 7:00 PM NBC W 35-14 6-3
11/12 Navy Baltimore, Maryland 12:00 PM ABC W 35-32 7-3
11/19 Boston College South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC W 44-0 8-3
11/26 USC Los Angeles, California 7:30 PM ABC - -

2022 Notre Dame Football Roster

NUMBER NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT CLASS HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL
NUMBER NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT CLASS HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL
0 Braden Lenzy WR 5-11 3/8 182 Graduate Student/Senior Tigard, OR Tigard Senior
2 DJ Brown S 6-0 3/8 200 Graduate Student/Senior Annapolis, MD St. John's College
3 Houston Griffith S 6-0 1/4 202 Graduate Student/*Senior Chicago, IL IMG Academy (FL)
3 Avery Davis WR 5-11 202 Graduate Student/*Senior Cedar Hill, TX Cedar Hill
4 Lorenzo Styles WR 6-1 1/8 195 Sophomore/Sophomore Pickerington, OH Pickerington Central
5 Cam Hart CB 6-2 1/2 205 Senior/Junior Baltimore, MD Good Counsel
6 Clarence Lewis CB 5-11 1/2 193 Junior/Junior Edison, NJ Mater Dei
7 Isaiah Foskey DL 6-5 260 Senior/Junior Antioch, CA De La Salle
7 Audric Estime RB 5-11 1/2 228 Sophomore/Sophomore Nyack, NY St. Joseph Regional
8 Marist Liufau LB 6-2 1/4 229 Senior/Junior Kalihi, HI Punahou
9 Eli Raridon TE 6-6 225 Freshman Des Moines, IA Valley HS
9 Justin Ademilola DL 6-1 3/4 255 Graduate Student/Senior Jackson, NJ St. Peter's Prep
10 Drew Pyne QB 5-11 1/2 200 Junior/Sophomore New Canaan, CT New Canaan
11 Ramon Henderson S 6-1 190 Junior/Junior Bakersfield, CA Liberty
11 Ron Powlus III QB 6-2 5/8 225 Sophomore/Freshman Granger, IN Penn
12 Tyler Buchner QB 6-1 215 Sophomore/Sophomore San Diego, CA The Bishop's School
12 Jordan Botelho LB 6-2 1/2 245 Junior/Junior Honolulu, HI Saint Louis
13 Gi'Bran Payne RB 5-10 195 Freshman/Freshman Cincinnati LaSalle
14 Bryce McFerson P 6-1 183 Freshman Indian Trail, NC Metrolina Christian Academy
15 Tobias Merriweather WR 6-4 188 Freshman West Camas, WA Union HS
15 Ryan Barnes CB 6-1 7/8 187 Sophomore/Freshman Gaithersburg, MD Quince Orchard
16 Deion Colzie WR 6-4 3/4 207 Sophomore/Sophomore McDonough, GA Athens Academy
16 Brandon Joseph S 6-1 192 Senior/Junior College Station, TX College Station/Northwestern
17 Jaylen Sneed LB 6-1 1/8 198 Freshman/Freshman Hilton Head Island, SC Hilton Head HS
18 Chance Tucker CB 5-11 3/4 183 Sophomore/Freshman Encino, CA Crespi Carmelite
18 Steve Angeli QB 6-2 3/8 210 Freshman/Freshman Westfield, NJ Bergen Catholic HS
20 Benjamin Morrison CB 6-0 179 Freshman Phoenix, AZ Brophy Prep
20 Jadarian Price RB 5-10 190 Freshman/Freshman Denison, TX Denison HS
21 Jaden Mickey CB 5-11 1/2 176 Freshman/Freshman Eastvale, CA Centennial
22 Logan Diggs RB 6-0 206 Sophomore/Sophomore Boutte, LA Archbishop Rummel
22 Justin Walters S 6-0 5/8 188 Sophomore/Freshman Bolingbrook, IL Bolingbrook
23 Jayden Bellamy CB 5-11 170 Freshman/Freshman North Haledon, NJ Bergen Catholic HS
24 Jack Kiser LB 6-1 5/8 222 Senior/Junior Royal Center, IN Pioneer
25 Chris Tyree RB 5-9 1/2 190 Junior/Junior Chester, VA Thomas Dale
25 Philip Riley CB 5-11 1/2 202 Sophomore/Freshman Riverview, FL Bloomingdale
26 Xavier Watts S 5-11 3/4 195 Junior/Sophomore Omaha, NE Harry A. Burke
26 Chase Dixon WR 6-0 170 Junior/Junior Rockford, IL Boyland Central Catholic
27 Chase Ketterer RB 5-11 3/8 203 Junior/Junior New Carlisle, IN New Prairie
27 JD Bertrand LB 6-1 230 Senior/Junior Alpharetta, GA Blessed Trinity
28 Griffin Eifert WR 6-0 1/2 200 Junior/Junior Fort Wayne, IN Bishop Dwenger
28 TaRiq Bracy CB 5-10 1/8 177 Graduate Student/*Senior Milpitas, CA Milpitas
29 Matt Salerno WR 6-0 5/8 199 Graduate Student/Senior Valencia, CA Crespi Carmelite
30 Skip Velotta RB 5-8 7/8 195 Senior/Senior Cleveland, OH St. Ignatius
31 Nana Osafo-Mensah DL 6-3 1/8 250 Senior/Junior Fort Worth, TX Nolan Catholic
31 Bryan Dowd P 6-3 175 Junior/Junior Willowsprings, IL Fenwick
32 Prince Kollie LB 6-0 1/2 222 Sophomore/Sophomore Jonesborough, TN David Crockett
32 Chris Salerno K 5-10 1/2 186 Sophomore/Sophomore Valencia, CA Crespi Carmelite
33 Sam Assaf RB 6-1 210 Senior/Senior Atlanta, GA Pace Academy
34 Osita Ekwonu DL 6-0 3/4 236 Senior/Junior Charlotte, NC Providence Day School
35 Hakim Sanfo TE 6-4 2/3 224 Junior/Junior Alexandria, VA Mount Vernon
36 Eddie Scheidler S 5-9 1/2 185 Senior/Senior Lake Forest, IL Lake Forest
37 Henry Cook WR 5-10 182 Junior/Junior Shaker Heights, OH St. Ignatius
37 Mike Graves S 5-7 7/8 190 Graduate Student/Senior Los Angeles Loyola
38 Davis Sherwood FB 6-3 228 Sophomore/Sophomore Hightstown, NJ Good Counsel
39 Andrew Yanoshak TE 6-1 7/8 233 Sophomore/Sophomore Bedford, PA Bishop Guilfoyle
39 Jon Sot P 5-10 184 Graduate Student/Senior Clark, NJ Saint Joseph/Harvard
40 Joshua Burnham DL 6-4 214 Freshman/Freshman Traverse City, MI Traverse City Central HS
40 Barret Liebentritt FB 6-0 209 Sophomore/Sophomore Omaha, NE Skutt Catholic
41 Donovan Hinish DL 6-2 268 Freshman Pittsburgh, PA Central Catholic
42 Nolan Ziegler LB 6-3 205 Freshman/Freshman Caledonia, MI Catholic Central HS
43 Greg Mailey WR 6-1 203 Graduate Student/Senior Hudson, OH Hudson
44 Junior Tuihalamaka LB 6-2 229 Freshman/Freshman Granada Hills, CA Bishop Alemany HS
44 Alex Peitsch LS 6-1 1/8 210 Junior/Sophomore Ellicott City, MD St. John's College (D.C.)
45 Colin Gutzmer LB 6-0 1/8 230 Junior/Junior Atlanta, GA Westminster School
46 Christian Opperman LB 6-0 200 Senior/Senior Pretoria, South Africa Michaelhouse
47 Jason Onye DL 6-5 289 Sophomore/Freshman North Providence, RI Bishop Hendricken
48 Will Schweitzer LB 6-4 225 Sophomore/Freshman Los Gatos, CA Los Gatos
49 Marty Auer S 5-11 1/2 190 Sophomore/Sophomore Glenview, IL Loyola Academy
50 Rocco Spindler OL 6-4 5/8 300 Sophomore/Freshman Clarkston, MI Clarkston
52 Bo Bauer LB 6-2 3/4 233 Graduate Student/*Senior Harborcreek, PA Cathedral Prep
52 Zeke Correll OL 6-3 295 Senior/Junior Cincinnati, OH Anderson
53 Quinn Murphy OL 6-5 1/4 305 Senior/Senior Duxbury, MA Duxbury
54 Blake Fisher OL 6-6 335 Sophomore/Freshman Avon, IN Avon
55 Jarrett Patterson OL 6-4 1/2 307 Graduate Student/Senior Laguna Hills, CA Mission Viejo
56 Howard Cross III DL 6-0 7/8 275 Senior/Junior Paramus, NJ Saint Joseph Regional
56 Joey Tanona OL 6-5 284 Freshman/Freshman Zionsville, IN Zionsville HS
57 Jayson Ademilola DL 6-3 280 Graduate Student/*Senior Jackson, NJ St. Peter's Prep
58 Ashton Craig OL 6-4 274 Freshman Lawrenceburg, IN Lawrenceburg HS
59 Aamil Wagner OL 6-6 260 Freshman Yellow Springs, OH Wayne HS
65 Chris Smith DL 6-2 293 Graduate Student/Senior Detroit, MI Cranbrook Kingswood/Harvard
65 Michael Vinson LS 6-2 230 Graduate Student/Senior Winnetka, IL New Trier
68 Michael Carmody OL 6-5 1/2 290 Junior/Sophomore Mars, PA Mars Area
71 Brennan Wicks OL 6-5 310 Junior/Junior Forestville, MD Bishop McNamara
72 Caleb Johnson OL 6-5 5/8 287 Sophomore/Freshman Ocala, FL Trinity Catholic
73 Andrew Kristofic OL 6-5 1/4 295 Junior/Sophomore Gibsonia, PA Pine-Richland
74 Billy Schrauth OL 6-4 272 Freshman/Freshman Campbellsport, WI Saint Mary’s Springs HS
75 Josh Lugg OL 6-6 7/8 305 Graduate Student/*Senior Wexford, PA North Allegheny Senior
76 Joe Alt OL 6-7 5/8 305 Sophomore/Sophomore North Oaks, MN Totino-Grace
77 Ty Chan OL 6-5 300 Freshman Lowell, MA Lawrence Academy
78 Pat Coogan OL 6-5 1/8 305 Sophomore/Freshman Palos Heights, IL Marist
79 Tosh Baker OL 6-8 307 Junior/Sophomore Scottsdale, AZ Pinnacle
80 Cane Berrong TE 6-3 1/2 235 Sophomore/Sophomore Hartwell, GA Hart County
81 Jack Polian WR 6-0 1/8 174 Sophomore/Sophomore Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra
83 Jayden Thomas WR 6-1 1/2 215 Sophomore/Freshman Paulding County, GA Pace Academy
84 Kevin Bauman TE 6-4 1/2 242 Junior/Sophomore Red Bank, NJ Red Bank Catholic
85 Holden Staes TE 6-4 224 Freshman Atlanta, GA The Westminster School
86 Conor Ratigan WR 5-11 5/8 182 Senior/Senior Granger, IN St. Joseph
87 Michael Mayer TE 6-4 1/2 251 Junior/Junior Independence, KY Covington Catholic
88 Mitchell Evans TE 6-5 1/8 250 Freshman/Freshman Wadsworth, OH Wadsworth
89 Charlie Selna TE 6-6 1/8 252 Junior/Junior Atherton, CA Sacred Heart Prep
90 Alexander Ehrensberger DL 6-6 7/8 255 Junior/Sophomore Dusseldorf, Germany Theodor-Fliedner Gymnasium
91 Josh Bryan K 5-11 5/8 183 Sophomore/Freshman Valencia, CA Sierra Canyon
91 Aiden Gobaira DL 6-5 230 Freshman/Freshman Fairfax, VA Chantilly HS
92 Aidan Keanaaina DL 6-3 310 Junior/Sophomore Brighton, CO J.K. Mullen
97 Gabriel Rubio DL 6-5 1/4 290 Sophomore/Sophomore St. Louis, MO Lutheran St. Charles
98 Tyson Ford DL 6-4 269 Freshman/Freshman St. Louis, MO John Burroughs HS
99 Rylie Mills DL 6-5 1/8 283 Junior/Junior Lake Bluff, IL Lake Forest
99 Blake Grupe K 5-7 3/8 150 Graduate Student/*Senior Sedalia, MO Smith-Cotton/Arkansas State

STATS

Here are the basic stats for the 2022 college football season.

Team Stats

Passing

Rushing and Receiving

Defense

Special Teams

