The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are fighting for respectability this week against the USC Trojans that seemed completely out of reach a month ago. While beating a bad Boston College team is no big deal, 44-0 in a blizzard gave the win enough spice to help the Irish climb to #13 in the AP poll this week.

Despite naysayers, I still believe the Irish have a lot to play for against USC and whatever bowl game comes their way. A 10-3 finish would be remarkable given the 3-3 start after losing to Stanford at home — plus it guarantees a top 10 finish with double-digit wins — which is something Marcus Freeman can really hang his hat on as a job well done WITH a whole hell of a lot more to prove in 2023 and beyond. It’s a solid mix, and would be great for the program.

SB Nation did some changes to the back end of the network, and in doing so, there are no longer the “team pages” with player hubs or stats. In service to all of our loyal readers, I offer this page as an easy reference to the basic information and stats for the 2022 season. I’ll keep it pinned somewhere under the fold throughout the season, as well as placing it in the “MORE” drop down menu.

2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD 9/3 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 7:30 PM ABC L 21-10 0-1 9/10 Marshall South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC L 26-21 0-2 9/17 California South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC W 24-17 1-2 9/24 North Carolina Chapel Hill, North Carolina 3:30 PM ABC W 45-32 2-2 10/8 BYU Las Vegas, Nevada 7:30 PM NBC W 28-20 3-2 10/15 Stanford South Bend, Indiana 7:30 PM NBC L 16-14 3-3 10/22 UNLV South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM Peacock W 44-21 4-3 10/29 Syracuse Syracuse, New York 12:00 PM ABC W 41-24 5-3 11/5 Clemson South Bend, Indiana 7:00 PM NBC W 35-14 6-3 11/12 Navy Baltimore, Maryland 12:00 PM ABC W 35-32 7-3 11/19 Boston College South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC W 44-0 8-3 11/26 USC Los Angeles, California 7:30 PM ABC - -

