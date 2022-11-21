On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the regular season finale against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh.

OFFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Offense WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 73 Andrew Kristofic 78 Pat Coogan 50 Rocco Spindler 68 Michael Carmody 88 Mitchell Evans 29 Matt Salerno 15 Tobias Merriweather OR 7 Audric Estime 18 Steve Angeli - - - - - - 85 Holden Staes - - OR 3 Logan Diggs - - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - - -

No changes for the Irish on the depth chart for Southern Cal. Marcus Freeman said Mitchell Evans is probable for Saturday, but Tobias Merriweather is questionable. Throughout the season, the word “questionable” has almost assuredly meant OUT. Everyone else appears healthy and ready to go.

DEFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Defense VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 7 Isaiah Foskey 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 20 Ben Morrison 9 Justin Ademilola 65 Chris Smith 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 27 J.D. Bertrand OR 28 TaRiq Bracy OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson 6 Clarence Lewis OR 12 Jordan Botelho - - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie - - 21Jaden Mickey - - -

The depth chart remains the same — but injuries are a concern. Freeman stated that Jayson Ademilola and Brandon Joseph are probable for the Southern Cal game after both sat out the game against Boston College. Isaiah Foskey was a little dinged up but he’s listed as probable as well. Cam Hart, however, got the “questionable” designation — which usually means a player is out come gameday.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 92 Zac Yoakam 99 Blake Grupe 39 Jon Sot 65 Michael Vinson 39 Jon Sot 16 Brandon Joseph 25 Chris Tyree 14 Bryce McFerson 92 Zac Yoakam 14 Bryce McFerson 44 Alex Peitch 14 Bryce McFerson OR 29 Matt Salerno 4 Lorenzo Styles - - - - - - 0 Braden Lenzy

Per tradition... JON SOT FOR HEISMAN AND BRIAN MASON FOR THE BROYLES AWARD!