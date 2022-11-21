On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the regular season finale against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh.
OFFENSE
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|76 Joe Alt
|55 Jarrett Patterson
|52 Zeke Correll
|75 Josh Lugg
|54 Blake Fisher
|87 Michael Mayer
|83 Jayden Thomas
|0 Braden Lenzy
|25 Chris Tyree
|10 Drew Pyne
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|78 Pat Coogan
|50 Rocco Spindler
|68 Michael Carmody
|88 Mitchell Evans
|29 Matt Salerno
|15 Tobias Merriweather
|OR 7 Audric Estime
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|85 Holden Staes
|-
|-
|OR 3 Logan Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
No changes for the Irish on the depth chart for Southern Cal. Marcus Freeman said Mitchell Evans is probable for Saturday, but Tobias Merriweather is questionable. Throughout the season, the word “questionable” has almost assuredly meant OUT. Everyone else appears healthy and ready to go.
DEFENSE
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|7 Isaiah Foskey
|57 Jayson Ademilola
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|16 Brandon Joseph
|20 Ben Morrison
|9 Justin Ademilola
|65 Chris Smith
|97 Gabriel Rubio
|31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|24 Jack Kiser
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|OR 28 TaRiq Bracy
|OR 3 Houston Griffith
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|6 Clarence Lewis
|OR 12 Jordan Botelho
|-
|-
|90 Alexander Ehrensberger
|OR 10 Prince Kollie
|-
|-
|21Jaden Mickey
|-
|-
|-
The depth chart remains the same — but injuries are a concern. Freeman stated that Jayson Ademilola and Brandon Joseph are probable for the Southern Cal game after both sat out the game against Boston College. Isaiah Foskey was a little dinged up but he’s listed as probable as well. Cam Hart, however, got the “questionable” designation — which usually means a player is out come gameday.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|92 Zac Yoakam
|99 Blake Grupe
|39 Jon Sot
|65 Michael Vinson
|39 Jon Sot
|16 Brandon Joseph
|25 Chris Tyree
|14 Bryce McFerson
|92 Zac Yoakam
|14 Bryce McFerson
|44 Alex Peitch
|14 Bryce McFerson
|OR 29 Matt Salerno
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0 Braden Lenzy
Per tradition... JON SOT FOR HEISMAN AND BRIAN MASON FOR THE BROYLES AWARD!
