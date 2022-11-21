Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week twelve of the 2022 college football season:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (11-0) #2

The Buckeyes had some problems against the Maryland Terrapins, and were down three at halftime — but it still never really seemed like they were in trouble of losing in the second half. It was a 43-30 win for the Bucks.

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (7-4)

Marshall ripped off its third win in a row with a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern.

Cal had no business beating Stanford and was down to the Cardinal 17-6 when they entered the fourth quarter. A couple of turnovers later, Cal put up 21 unanswered points — unless you count the last second field goal by Stanford when they were down 10 points.

The shine finally came off of the Heels as they get stung by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 21-17.

BYU is bowl eligible after a 52-26 win over the mighty Trailblazers of Utah Tech.

See Cal entry above.

UNLV REBELS (4-7)

No bowl for UNLV this year as they drop their sixth game in a row — this time it was against the Hawaii Warriors by a score of 31-25.

Syracuse lost its fifth straight game — this week it was a 45-35 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Clemson still has a chance at the playoff and drilled the Miami Hurricanes, 40-10.

The Middies kept their second half Notre Dame momentum rolling, went into Orlando, and took down the UCF Knights, 17-14.

Boston College got bludgeoned by the Irish in the snow, 44-0.

USC took down its cross-city rivals 48-45. The UCLA Bruins turned the ball over 4 times to USC’s 1... and only lost by three.

OVERALL

Notre Dame’s opponents were a combined 7-5 on the week. For the year, Notre Dame opponents are 77-55.