How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 12 of the CFB Season

Setting up the 12th game

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: Southern California at UCLA Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week twelve of the 2022 college football season:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (11-0) #2

The Buckeyes had some problems against the Maryland Terrapins, and were down three at halftime — but it still never really seemed like they were in trouble of losing in the second half. It was a 43-30 win for the Bucks.

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (7-4)

Marshall ripped off its third win in a row with a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (4-7)

Cal had no business beating Stanford and was down to the Cardinal 17-6 when they entered the fourth quarter. A couple of turnovers later, Cal put up 21 unanswered points — unless you count the last second field goal by Stanford when they were down 10 points.

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (9-2) #18

The shine finally came off of the Heels as they get stung by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 21-17.

BYU COUGARS (6-5)

BYU is bowl eligible after a 52-26 win over the mighty Trailblazers of Utah Tech.

STANFORD CARDINAL (3-8)

See Cal entry above.

UNLV REBELS (4-7)

No bowl for UNLV this year as they drop their sixth game in a row — this time it was against the Hawaii Warriors by a score of 31-25.

SYRACUSE ORANGE (6-5)

Syracuse lost its fifth straight game — this week it was a 45-35 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

CLEMSON TIGERS (10-1) #7

Clemson still has a chance at the playoff and drilled the Miami Hurricanes, 40-10.

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (4-7)

The Middies kept their second half Notre Dame momentum rolling, went into Orlando, and took down the UCF Knights, 17-14.

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (3-8)

Boston College got bludgeoned by the Irish in the snow, 44-0.

USC TROJANS (10-1) #5

USC took down its cross-city rivals 48-45. The UCLA Bruins turned the ball over 4 times to USC’s 1... and only lost by three.

OVERALL

Notre Dame’s opponents were a combined 7-5 on the week. For the year, Notre Dame opponents are 77-55.

