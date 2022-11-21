Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week twelve of the 2022 college football season:
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (11-0) #2
The Buckeyes had some problems against the Maryland Terrapins, and were down three at halftime — but it still never really seemed like they were in trouble of losing in the second half. It was a 43-30 win for the Bucks.
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (7-4)
Marshall ripped off its third win in a row with a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern.
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (4-7)
Cal had no business beating Stanford and was down to the Cardinal 17-6 when they entered the fourth quarter. A couple of turnovers later, Cal put up 21 unanswered points — unless you count the last second field goal by Stanford when they were down 10 points.
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (9-2) #18
The shine finally came off of the Heels as they get stung by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 21-17.
BYU COUGARS (6-5)
BYU is bowl eligible after a 52-26 win over the mighty Trailblazers of Utah Tech.
STANFORD CARDINAL (3-8)
See Cal entry above.
UNLV REBELS (4-7)
No bowl for UNLV this year as they drop their sixth game in a row — this time it was against the Hawaii Warriors by a score of 31-25.
SYRACUSE ORANGE (6-5)
Syracuse lost its fifth straight game — this week it was a 45-35 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
CLEMSON TIGERS (10-1) #7
Clemson still has a chance at the playoff and drilled the Miami Hurricanes, 40-10.
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (4-7)
The Middies kept their second half Notre Dame momentum rolling, went into Orlando, and took down the UCF Knights, 17-14.
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (3-8)
Boston College got bludgeoned by the Irish in the snow, 44-0.
USC TROJANS (10-1) #5
USC took down its cross-city rivals 48-45. The UCLA Bruins turned the ball over 4 times to USC’s 1... and only lost by three.
OVERALL
Notre Dame’s opponents were a combined 7-5 on the week. For the year, Notre Dame opponents are 77-55.
Loading comments...