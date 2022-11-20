WBB Game Thread: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ball State Cardinals

Game #4

After the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team had a couple of skirmishes in their road win over Northwestern this past Wednesday, the team is looking to continue their strong start to the season.

The #9 Fighting Irish go back home to take on in-state opponent Ball State Cardinals. This is the fourth time that the Irish and Cardinals will have ever played each other. Tip-off is at 4 PM ET. Right before the game starts, the crowd in Purcell Pavilion will be treated to a Ring of Honor ceremony for Katryna Gaither. She will enter the Ring of Honor on Sunday having the fourth-most points in program history.

Follow along in the game thread in the comments below. If you want to watch the game while following the game thread, tune to ACC Network at 4 PM.