The Notre Dame Fighting Irish made a huge jump in the AP Top 25 college football rankings this week with a #13 spot on the board. The Coaches Poll has Notre Dame at #15.

Notre Dame is the highest-ranked 3-loss team in the poll and sets up a huge showdown in Los Angles this week against the #5 USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh — and so much more.

The college football playoff rankings won’t come out until Tuesday night — and NO — the Irish will not be anywhere near the top 4. That’s not what this season has become for Notre Dame. The Irish still have a chance to finish inside the top 10 (comfortably) with a win over USC and a bowl win. The AP Poll will vote after all of the bowls while the CFB Playoff committee does not. This season has made a weird mutation, and the damage Notre Dame has done (and still can do) proves that even a 3-loss Notre Dame team is as relevant as ever (if anyone still wants to die on that hill).

We will talk a lot more about that later in the week, but for now, enjoy this #13 ranking as the Irish have put in the work to climb their way back into a lot of fun conversations.