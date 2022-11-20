Notre Dame Football Notebook: Irish 44, Boston College 0

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish pummeled the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in a very fun 44-0 blowout on senior day. While the snow will most certainly be one of the biggest memories for everyone about this game, most of the damage done to BC was before halftime (and most of the snow) when the Irish went into the lockers up 37-0.

Jesuit priests right now, knowing they are gonna hear about this one. https://t.co/vUyMT0IvGJ pic.twitter.com/QaIEfKnGii — Brendan (@verypiratey) November 19, 2022

Getting over 35 points in this game was one of the more interesting takeaways and sets up an even more interesting note for next week per Notre Dame PR:

At 44 points scored, Notre Dame reaches 35 points for the fifth consecutive game - the first time the Irish have achieved that feat since 1943. Notre Dame has never scored 35 or more points in six consecutive games.

For all of the guff and dismay fans and media members have had over Tommy Rees and Drew Pyne, that’s a pretty incredible stat. Look — I know that doesn’t tell the complete tale of the offense, but it’s something that is still very positive and encouraging as the Irish prepare to take on the USC Trojans next week.

I kind of ran out of time to do the notebook this week. I don’t want to NOT post the stat sheets though, so here ya go (my personal favorite is the drive chart).