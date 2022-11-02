The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still fighting for bowl eligibility, but at 5-3 they’re only one win away from accomplishing that remarkable feat — remarkable in that this wasn’t done already.

But enough of that insanity.

The Irish take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, and if ND gains bowl eligibility on that day, they really have a wide range of bowl options available to them with a final record of 9-3 (and even 8-4). Most of the CFB world sees Notre Dame going to the Gator Bowl against whatever flavor of the SEC fits the model or the Holiday Bowl against probably Utah.

The Pinstripe Bowl is still an option and has my heart for chaos reasons.

USA Today: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28

CBS Sports: VS Arkansas Razorbacks in Gator Bowl 12/30

Sports Illustrated: Richard Johnson is too cool to predict

ESPN Bonagura: VS Purdue Boilermakers in Pinstripe Bowl 12/29

ESPN Schlabach: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28

CFN: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28

Athlon: VS Kentucky Wildcats in Gator Bowl 12/28

Action: VS South Carolina Gamecocks in Gator Bowl 12/28

Sporting News: VS Florida Gators in Gator Bowl 12/28