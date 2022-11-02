The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are starting to warm up a little bit as the college football world heads into the November run. The Irish beat down the Syracuse Orange on the road last week for its third-ranked win of the year — with two more teams that are currently ranked in the top 10 still left on the schedule.

One of those squads is the newly minted CFB Playoff #4 Clemson Tigers. The Irish welcome its true ACC rival back to South Bend for the first time since ND took the Tigers down in 2020.

SB Nation did some changes to the back end of the network, and in doing so, there are no longer the “team pages” with player hubs or stats. In service to all of our loyal readers, I offer this page as an easy reference to the basic information and stats for the 2022 season. I’ll keep it pinned somewhere under the fold throughout the season, as well as placing it in the “MORE” drop down menu.

2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD 9/3 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 7:30 PM ABC L 21-10 0-1 9/10 Marshall South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC L 26-21 0-2 9/17 California South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC W 24-17 1-2 9/24 North Carolina Chapel Hill, North Carolina 3:30 PM ABC W 45-32 2-2 10/8 BYU Las Vegas, Nevada 7:30 PM NBC W 28-20 3-2 10/15 Stanford South Bend, Indiana 7:30 PM NBC L 16-14 3-3 10/22 UNLV South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM Peacock W 44-21 4-3 10/29 Syracuse Syracuse, New York NOON ABC W 41-24 5-3 11/5 Clemson South Bend, Indiana 7:00 PM NBC - - 11/12 Navy Baltimore, Maryland 12:00 PM TBD - - 11/19 Boston College South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC - - 11/26 USC Los Angeles, California TBD TBD - -

STATS

Here are the basic stats for the 2022 college football season.

Team Stats

Passing

Rushing and Receiving

Defense

Special Teams