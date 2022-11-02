Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers square off this weekend in a rematch of the 2020 contest that took place in South Bend. For that game — a game in which the Irish knocked off the #1 ranked Tigers — we were living in the covid era of live sporting events. That’s to say... it went down a stadium that was maybe 15% full.

With life operating at “normal” two years later, the Irish get an unbeaten #4 Clemson inside Notre Dame Stadium. The big question is if Clemson fans will invade Notre Dame Stadium like Georgia did in 2017 and Cincinnati in 2021.

We shall see.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 5 @ 7:00 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: NBC and Peacock

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 3.5 point underdog to Clemson with an OVER/UNDER of 44.5. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is +150.

