Notre Dame Football: The forgettable game that will be unforgettable

In the grand scheme of things, Notre Dame’s 44-0 shutout victory over a three win Boston College Eagles team doesn’t really move the needle. It certainly doesn’t fall into the category that Notre Dame’s win over the Clemson Tigers currently resides. No one outside of the Irish bubble cares that Notre Dame beat Boston College or that it was a shutout — and that’s fine.

It was a win over a cupcake, and do you remember the last cupcake that you shoved down your throat?

And yet... there were so many moments that will forever be bookmarked as a part of Notre Dame history, and our own particular brand of Notre Dame football lore.

Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison pulling down three interceptions in this game is absolutely incredible. Morrison is now tied for 2nd in interceptions in the FBS — and did I mention he is a freshman?

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey finally passed Justin Tuck as Notre Dame’s all-time sack leader with his lone tackle of the day.

Tight end Michael Mayer passed 2000 yards receiving for his career — and the way Tommy Rees forced the issue with the consecutive flip passes to get him there was awesome to see.

Logan Diggs was rumbling and stumbling and refusing to go down on first contact on his way to another 100+ yard day.

Phil Jurkovec trying to get one last dig in — only to stand on the sidelines and watch his team get shutout.

And oh yeah... IT WAS A SNOW GAME!

It’s so pretty pic.twitter.com/Dk8cOhL46f — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) November 19, 2022

Despite Notre Dame being in one of the snow capitals of the midwest, we just don’t get a lot of snow games. It’s a rare thing to be a part of, and something that’s extraordinary for those that were in attendance to share with friends, family, and fellow fans for a lifetime. It’s a huge reason this game will likely be remembered year-in and year-out unlike some of the other senior day drubbings the Irish have handed out over the years.

It was just BC — but it was awesome.