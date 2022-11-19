Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Shut Out Buckeyes 1-0 in Columbus

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed out their series against the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday with a 1-0 win. Following Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Buckeyes, the Irish took control in the first twenty minutes and kept it all going.

First Period

Irish forward Jack Adams nabbed his team’s first goal of the night and his first of the season not even three minutes into the first. An early penalty on Notre Dame’s Landon Slaggert for hitting from behind and a tripping call on Irish forward Tyler Carpenter provided two power play opportunities for Ohio State in the period, but the Buckeyes failed to capitalize and the two teams headed into the second, 1-0, Irish. By the end of the first period of play, the Buckeyes nearly doubled Notre Dame’s 7 shots with 13 of their own.

Second Period

A second period tiff sent Ohio State’s Patrick Guzzo and Tate Singleton along with Notre Dame’s Nick Leivermann to the box, but it wasn’t enough to change the direction of the game.

Third Period

Ohio State turned on the jets on offense in the third, eventually outshooting the Irish 19-3, but they couldn’t shift what the Irish had started. The Buckeyes pulled netminder Jakub Dobeš as the clock ran down, but the Irish had already locked it in and Notre Dame got the 1-0 shutout.

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Jack Adams at 02:37 in the 1st at Chase Blackmun and Nick Leivermann

Penalties

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert for hitting from behind at 06:49 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Tyler Carpenter for tripping at 14:41 in the 1st

Ohio State: Patrick Guzzo for boarding at 02:00 in the 2nd

Ohio State: Tate Singleton for roughing at 07:00 in the 2nd

Ohio State: Davis Burnside for hooking at 07:00 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann for roughing at 07:00 in the 2nd

Ohio State: Travis Treloar for holding at 09:38 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann for cross checking at 15:46 in the 2nd

Goalies

Ohio State: Jakub Dobeš, 17 saves

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 37 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Boston University Terriers at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 in Boston.

Follow me on Twitter.