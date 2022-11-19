Quick Recap: Notre Dame destroys Boston College, 44-0

Notre Dame turned whatever frustrations it had after the Navy game directly into an entire can of whoop ass on the Boston College Eagles for a SCORE win on senior day.

In the first half, Notre Dame scored on all seven of its possessions with the three-headed monster of Logan Diggs, Audric Estime, and Chris Tyree all finding the endzone for one touchdown each. Matt Salerno caught a one yard touchdown pass from Drew Pyne, and Blake Grupe knocked in all three of his field goal attempts.

Boston College only crossed the 50 yard line for one play in the first half, and on that play Benjamin Morrison pulled down his second of three interceptions for the day. Notre Dame dame forced a total of four turnovers in the first half — with three of them happening in consecutive possessions.

Before the Irish went into the lockers at halftime up 37-0, Logan Diggs had over 100 yards, and Isaiah Foskey got his career leading sack. And then the snow arrived.

While the swirling snow slowed things down in the second half, it was still more of the same with Boston College being completely overwhelmed when they had the football. (Just going to end the recap here due to weather reasons).

I hope Phil enjoyed the performance.

