It’s been a war of words for former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec since his transfer to play for the Boston College Eagles. I don’t think I need to rake over the comments from Phil as we all know what was said. He felt cheated and lied to and mistreated while at Notre Dame.

He also hasn’t shut the hell up about it at every given opportunity. He hasn’t took the high road — he keeps shooting down the alley. Which brings us to today’s Instagram post.

The post is passive aggressive. He gets one more cut in while vaguely disguised with praise. There were a hundred ways to go about this, and he chose the 101st. It’s launching grenades at a program that will never throw one back or call him out for the nonsense — that’s why it’s cowardly.

Some derogatory comments have come out in the media in regards to my perspective on the place and I’d like to clarify: Notre Dame holds some of the highest ideals and these are very difficult to live up to. I don’t think the institution practices its stated virtues in all aspects of campus but I urge it to do so because I think it can be better.

He couldn’t beat out Ian Book, and that’s something he’s going to have to deal with at some point. I wish him all the best in the future.