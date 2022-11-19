Notre Dame Hockey Loses Opener to Ohio State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team took to the road last night to open a road series with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame was able to grab a lead in the second period before Ohio State tied it. The Buckeyes rallied late to score two goals and adding a third with an empty net to win the game.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 2 - Ohio State 5)

First Period

Ohio State was able to grab an early lead, jumping out with a goal four minutes into the game. With under a minute left in the period Notre Dame tied the game. Chase Blackmun grabbed a rebound and carried behind the net to the right hand faceoff circle. He let a pass go across ice to the opposite faceoff circle where Trevor Janicke one-timed the shot into the open net before Jakub Dobes could recover.

Second Period

Early in the second period it was Notre Dame’s turn to score. The puck made it’s way around the boards where Fin Williams grabbed it in the corner. He took a tough angle shot from nearly the goal line that managed to squeeze past Dobes for his first career goal.

The lead was short lived though, as Ohio State was able to grab a goal of their own only three minutes later.

Third Period

The third period was not kind to Notre Dame. The first half of the period went by without consequence, but Ohio State grabbed the lead again 12 minutes in. They added another goal two minutes later for a two goal lead and sealed the win with an empty net goal.

Scoring

Ohio State: Davis Burnside (6) at 4:18 in the 1st with assists from Scooter Brickley and Tate Singleton

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke (3) at 19:16 in the 1st with assists from Chase Blackmun and Jackson Pierson

Notre Dame: Fin Williams (1) at 3:18 in the 2nd with assists from Tyler Carpenter and Hunter Strand

Ohio State: Domininc Vidoli (2) shorthanded at 6:50 in the 2nd with an assist from Tate Singleton

Ohio State: Tate Singleton (2) at 12:57 in the 3rd with an assist from Davis Burnside

Ohio State: Jake Wise (6) on the power play at 14:13 in the 3rd with an assist from Mason Lohrei

Ohio State: Patrick Guzzo (5) in the empty net at 18:04 in the 3rd unassisted

Penalties

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell 2 for slashing at 6:52 in the 1st

Ohio State: Tate Singleton 2 for roughing at 16:54 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Chayse Primeau 2 for roughing at 16:54 in the 1st

Ohio State: Tate Singleton 2 for slashing at 16:54 in the 1st

Ohio State: Tyler Duke 2 for slashing at 5:32 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell 2 for boarding at 8:54 in the 2nd

Ohio State: Michael Gildon 2 for hooking at 10:35 in the 2nd

Ohio State: Cam Thiesing 2 for interference at 13:06 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich 2 for tripping at 17:40 in the 2nd

Ohio State: CJ Regula 2 for cross-checking at 3:37 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Grant Silianoff 2 for slashing at 13:02 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel saved 21 of 25 shots faced in the loss

Ohio State: Jakub Dobes saved 30 of 32 shots for the win

Up Next

Notre Dame and Ohio State finish up their series with game two tonight in Columbus.