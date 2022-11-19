Notre Dame Hockey Loses Opener to Ohio State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team took to the road last night to open a road series with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame was able to grab a lead in the second period before Ohio State tied it. The Buckeyes rallied late to score two goals and adding a third with an empty net to win the game.
Game Summary (Notre Dame 2 - Ohio State 5)
First Period
Ohio State was able to grab an early lead, jumping out with a goal four minutes into the game. With under a minute left in the period Notre Dame tied the game. Chase Blackmun grabbed a rebound and carried behind the net to the right hand faceoff circle. He let a pass go across ice to the opposite faceoff circle where Trevor Janicke one-timed the shot into the open net before Jakub Dobes could recover.
Second Period
Early in the second period it was Notre Dame’s turn to score. The puck made it’s way around the boards where Fin Williams grabbed it in the corner. He took a tough angle shot from nearly the goal line that managed to squeeze past Dobes for his first career goal.
The lead was short lived though, as Ohio State was able to grab a goal of their own only three minutes later.
Third Period
The third period was not kind to Notre Dame. The first half of the period went by without consequence, but Ohio State grabbed the lead again 12 minutes in. They added another goal two minutes later for a two goal lead and sealed the win with an empty net goal.
Scoring
Ohio State: Davis Burnside (6) at 4:18 in the 1st with assists from Scooter Brickley and Tate Singleton
Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke (3) at 19:16 in the 1st with assists from Chase Blackmun and Jackson Pierson
Notre Dame: Fin Williams (1) at 3:18 in the 2nd with assists from Tyler Carpenter and Hunter Strand
Ohio State: Domininc Vidoli (2) shorthanded at 6:50 in the 2nd with an assist from Tate Singleton
Ohio State: Tate Singleton (2) at 12:57 in the 3rd with an assist from Davis Burnside
Ohio State: Jake Wise (6) on the power play at 14:13 in the 3rd with an assist from Mason Lohrei
Ohio State: Patrick Guzzo (5) in the empty net at 18:04 in the 3rd unassisted
Penalties
Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell 2 for slashing at 6:52 in the 1st
Ohio State: Tate Singleton 2 for roughing at 16:54 in the 1st
Notre Dame: Chayse Primeau 2 for roughing at 16:54 in the 1st
Ohio State: Tate Singleton 2 for slashing at 16:54 in the 1st
Ohio State: Tyler Duke 2 for slashing at 5:32 in the 2nd
Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell 2 for boarding at 8:54 in the 2nd
Ohio State: Michael Gildon 2 for hooking at 10:35 in the 2nd
Ohio State: Cam Thiesing 2 for interference at 13:06 in the 2nd
Notre Dame: Solag Bakich 2 for tripping at 17:40 in the 2nd
Ohio State: CJ Regula 2 for cross-checking at 3:37 in the 3rd
Notre Dame: Grant Silianoff 2 for slashing at 13:02 in the 3rd
Goalies
Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel saved 21 of 25 shots faced in the loss
Ohio State: Jakub Dobes saved 30 of 32 shots for the win
Up Next
Notre Dame and Ohio State finish up their series with game two tonight in Columbus.
