WEATHER REPORT UPDATE FOR NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL... Looks like a snow bowl

The weather forecast has changed for Saturday, and could impact the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles.

From the U.S. National Weather Service:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... WHAT... Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WHERE... Elkhart, Lagrange, Eastern St. Joseph IN and Western St. Joseph IN Counties. WHEN... From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday. IMPACTS... Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow totals will be greatest along the Indiana-Michigan state line. Smaller snow amounts will be along and south of US Highway 20. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.

With Saturday’s kickoff set for around 2:40, this storm could have an impact on the game. The biggest impact will be with the driving conditions for fans traveling home after the game.

As far as the game is concerned — we were already expecting the cold and wind to play a role in what both teams do on the field. I don’t think the snow will play much of a factor during the game, but at the very least it will be very pretty to watch.