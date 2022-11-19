Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Game Thread and Live Updates

It’s senior day in South Bend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and they will look to improve to 8-3 on the season to possibly set up a fairly big game against the USC Trojans next week.

This week it’s something of an antirival — like an antipope if you will. The Boston College Eagles are in town, and despite them pushing around the Irish for the better part of a decade — it was already a terrible decade.

Notre Dame has won 8 straight against BC since 2009 — a hard fought victory for our hero, Jimmy Clausen. There’s no serious reason why the Irish shouldn’t make it 9 straight by the end of the day.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 19 @ 2:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: NBC and Peacock

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 20.5 point favorite over Boston College with an OVER/UNDER of 43. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is -1650.

GAME THREAD

