OFD Podcast: Notre Dame’s will to wipeout Navy and Boston College

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back to double up a pod (sort of) to talk about Notre Dame's victory over the Navy Midshipmen, and this weekend's matchup against the Boston College Eagles. In this episode:

MACtion is peaking right now and we’re here for it.

REVIEW!

We get one triple-option drive to explain what happened in Baltimore, and how we feel about it.

Notre Dame is ranked #18 in the CFB Playoff Rankings.

Why is Penn State being propped up by the committee?

What is the path to a Top 10 finish for Notre Dame?

There’s a whole lot of nutty still left in the 2022 college football season.

Brendan tells us why Boston College is hot trash.

What’s the status of Phil Jurkovec?

It’s going to be cold y’all.

Weekly game picks.

Chaos magic and the will to make games go the way we want them.

Will the Irish cover a 20.5 point spread?

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

