How’d We Do Last Week?

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Accurate

Brian Mason......INEVITABLE

Most Inaccurate

The most Accurate, yet Inaccurate take at the same time

It was TRULY a tale of 2 halves, just not how GoldRush mapped it out. Notre Dame had a delayed hangover, which can happen. Wake up feeling great, ready to take on the world, shocked you are feeling alive. Suddenly, it’s 1PM and you’ve got bubble guts and need a nap. ND slept through the second half and BARELY scraped by.

Most Interesting

Do your part! Superstitions and jinxes are very real. Had to shoutout ndocd for doing his part!

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles!

Cold Take

Isaiah Foskey gets multiple sacks, breaking the single season sack record

Foskey had the record last week if it was not for a Marist Liaufau face mask. He will feast on a porous Boston College offensive line and get 2 sacks early in this game. Look for Al Golden to start aggressive in an attempt to rattle their Freshman quarterback, Emmett Morehead. A good battle to watch which may have an impact on this is Notre Dame’s ability to cover Zay Flowers. If they can take away the short-intermediate routes with him, Foskey will get home early and often.

Hot Take

Audric Estime has over 150 yards rushing and 2 TDs

Boston College has given up over 200 yards 2 weeks in a row. This is going to be a VERY cold and windy game. Do you know what sucks when it is really cold out and windy out? Throwing the ball, tackling, and getting hit. Estime is going to feast on the souls of the linebackers and secondary. Also, you better believe Harry Heistand lit into his OL after the debacle that was running the ball against Navy. Simply put, BC is not going to want to tackle Estime, especially late in the game. Estime is also keying in on 1,000 yards and this is the week that could make a reality heading into the final week + a bowl game.

Holy Cross!

HC wipes the floor with Georgetown-finishes UNDEFEATED

Thank you all for following along this journey with me over the last few years. OUR Holy Cross Crusaders are on the brink of an undefeated season and a first round bye in the FCS playoffs. This is unprecedented and the best Patriot League team in decades. They will rolllll Georgetown and finish the season undefeated and ranked in the top 4/5. What a world.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!