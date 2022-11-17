Notre Dame vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Boston College Eagles in its last home game of the 2022 college football season. It’s senior day — and it’s going to be cold and windy... and maybe a little bit snowy.

Despite the terribleness that was Notre Dame’s 3-3 start with losses to Marshall and Stanford, the Irish have a fantastic shot at a 9-3 regular season, a good bowl game, and a top 10 finish with a 10-3 record. It’s not how we drew it up — but there’s still a lot to like. For us to get there though, the Irish have to knock the crap out of the scrapy Jesuits from Chestnut Hill.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 19 @ 2:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: NBC and Peacock

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 20.5 point favorite over Boston College with an OVER/UNDER of 43. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is -1650.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.