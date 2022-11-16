Game Thread: Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball Take On Northwestern

Game 3

After beating NIU and Cal, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team are taking on the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday night. The Irish are still ranked 9th in the nation after the first regular season AP Poll came out this week. The Wildcats are 1-1, having already lost to a ranked team in the Oregon Ducks.

The game tonight will be in Evanston, Illinois at Northwestern’s home arena. Marina Mabrey is on 3-pointer watch as she needs just one bucket made beyond the arc to pass her sister, Marina, for all-time career 3s made. She currently sits at 274.

Notre Dame and Northwestern have not played each other since 1998. The game will be played at 9 PM ET, and you can watch it on the Big Ten Network. Follow along and put your comments on the game in the Game Thread below in the comments.