The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in what will be the final home game of the season in South Bend. If you thought the wind was nuts when Clemson came to town — can I one up you with projections of wind chill temperatures in the teens?

Here we go...

It’s going to be cold y’all — like bitterly cold.

If you’re showing up in the morning to one last solid tailgate in on Notre Dame’s campus, you’ll need to gear up. This is what I like to call... a Carhartt game. Forget your normal gameday fashion choices, and grab the hunting/farming/outdoor-work brown Carhartt bibs and coat.

The morning wind chill temperatures won’t even be in the teens.

It does warm up a bit for when the 2:30 game starts — but not all that much. The 25 mph wind gusts are going to feel like gut punches to all involved.

South Bend is getting hit with 8-12 inches of snow this week, so there should be plenty of white stuff all around — although it may only be flurries on Saturday. If you love cold weather games (count me as one that does) then this game should quench your thirst.