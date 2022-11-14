The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 7-3 with the win over the Navy Midshipmen, which absolutely didn’t move the needle one way or the other nationally.

Cool.

Most of the bowl projections for the Irish are still with the Gator or Holiday Bowls with a grab bag of possible opponents.

My favorite prediction, however, is from SI’s Richard Johnson (again). The former SBN college football writer has Notre Dame headed to the Gasparilla Bowl to take on FIU. I finally met Mr. Johnson in Notre Dame’s press box during the Clemson game — so he is a real person. I’m not really sure I can say the same thing about that bowl projection though — but it’s A+ trolling.

USA Today: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28

CBS Sports: VS Mississippi State Bulldogs Gator Bowl 12/30

Sports Illustrated: VS Florida International in Gasparilla Bowl 12/23

ESPN BonaguraK: VS 12/28 VS Kentucky Wildcats in Gator Bowl 12/30

ESPN Schlabach: VS Washington Huskies in Holiday Bowl 12/28

CFN: VS UCLA Bruins in Holiday Bowl 12/28

Athlon: VS Kentucky Wildcats in Gator Bowl 12/30

Action: VS Texas Longhorns in Cheeze-It Bowl 12/29

Sporting News: VS Minnesota Gophers in Duke’s Mayo Bowl 12/30