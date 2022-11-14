The Notre Dame Fighting Irish escaped Baltimore with a win over the Navy Midshipmen, and head home to take on the Boston College Eagles.
The Irish are definitely not heading to the playoffs, but they have done enough damage and side action to put its mark on the playoff this year. And while people like Pete Sampson are baffled at the thought of Notre Dame in a New Year’s Six game — the truth is that it’s still an option for Notre Dame. A 9-3 Irish team could very well find itself ranked in the top 10 by the committee because of its body of work in regards to ranked wins. If that’s the case (and I’m leaning hard that way right now) then I think it’s still in play.
SB Nation did some changes to the back end of the network, and in doing so, there are no longer the “team pages” with player hubs or stats. In service to all of our loyal readers, I offer this page as an easy reference to the basic information and stats for the 2022 season. I’ll keep it pinned somewhere under the fold throughout the season, as well as placing it in the “MORE” drop down menu.
2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME
|TV
|RESULT
|RECORD
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME
|TV
|RESULT
|RECORD
|9/3
|Ohio State
|Columbus, Ohio
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|L 21-10
|0-1
|9/10
|Marshall
|South Bend, Indiana
|2:30 PM
|NBC
|L 26-21
|0-2
|9/17
|California
|South Bend, Indiana
|2:30 PM
|NBC
|W 24-17
|1-2
|9/24
|North Carolina
|Chapel Hill, North Carolina
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|W 45-32
|2-2
|10/8
|BYU
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|W 28-20
|3-2
|10/15
|Stanford
|South Bend, Indiana
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|L 16-14
|3-3
|10/22
|UNLV
|South Bend, Indiana
|2:30 PM
|Peacock
|W 44-21
|4-3
|10/29
|Syracuse
|Syracuse, New York
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|W 41-24
|5-3
|11/5
|Clemson
|South Bend, Indiana
|7:00 PM
|NBC
|W 35-14
|6-3
|11/12
|Navy
|Baltimore, Maryland
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|W 35-32
|7-3
|11/19
|Boston College
|South Bend, Indiana
|2:30 PM
|NBC
|-
|-
|11/26
|USC
|Los Angeles, California
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|-
|-
2022 Notre Dame Football Roster
|NUMBER
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|HIGH SCHOOL
|NUMBER
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|HIGH SCHOOL
|0
|Braden Lenzy
|WR
|5-11 3/8
|182
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Tigard, OR
|Tigard Senior
|2
|DJ Brown
|S
|6-0 3/8
|200
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Annapolis, MD
|St. John's College
|3
|Houston Griffith
|S
|6-0 1/4
|202
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Chicago, IL
|IMG Academy (FL)
|3
|Avery Davis
|WR
|5-11
|202
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Cedar Hill, TX
|Cedar Hill
|4
|Lorenzo Styles
|WR
|6-1 1/8
|195
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Pickerington, OH
|Pickerington Central
|5
|Cam Hart
|CB
|6-2 1/2
|205
|Senior/Junior
|Baltimore, MD
|Good Counsel
|6
|Clarence Lewis
|CB
|5-11 1/2
|193
|Junior/Junior
|Edison, NJ
|Mater Dei
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|DL
|6-5
|260
|Senior/Junior
|Antioch, CA
|De La Salle
|7
|Audric Estime
|RB
|5-11 1/2
|228
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Nyack, NY
|St. Joseph Regional
|8
|Marist Liufau
|LB
|6-2 1/4
|229
|Senior/Junior
|Kalihi, HI
|Punahou
|9
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|6-6
|225
|Freshman
|Des Moines, IA
|Valley HS
|9
|Justin Ademilola
|DL
|6-1 3/4
|255
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Jackson, NJ
|St. Peter's Prep
|10
|Drew Pyne
|QB
|5-11 1/2
|200
|Junior/Sophomore
|New Canaan, CT
|New Canaan
|11
|Ramon Henderson
|S
|6-1
|190
|Junior/Junior
|Bakersfield, CA
|Liberty
|11
|Ron Powlus III
|QB
|6-2 5/8
|225
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Granger, IN
|Penn
|12
|Tyler Buchner
|QB
|6-1
|215
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|San Diego, CA
|The Bishop's School
|12
|Jordan Botelho
|LB
|6-2 1/2
|245
|Junior/Junior
|Honolulu, HI
|Saint Louis
|13
|Gi'Bran Payne
|RB
|5-10
|195
|Freshman/Freshman
|Cincinnati
|LaSalle
|14
|Bryce McFerson
|P
|6-1
|183
|Freshman
|Indian Trail, NC
|Metrolina Christian Academy
|15
|Tobias Merriweather
|WR
|6-4
|188
|Freshman
|West Camas, WA
|Union HS
|15
|Ryan Barnes
|CB
|6-1 7/8
|187
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Gaithersburg, MD
|Quince Orchard
|16
|Deion Colzie
|WR
|6-4 3/4
|207
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|McDonough, GA
|Athens Academy
|16
|Brandon Joseph
|S
|6-1
|192
|Senior/Junior
|College Station, TX
|College Station/Northwestern
|17
|Jaylen Sneed
|LB
|6-1 1/8
|198
|Freshman/Freshman
|Hilton Head Island, SC
|Hilton Head HS
|18
|Chance Tucker
|CB
|5-11 3/4
|183
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Encino, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|18
|Steve Angeli
|QB
|6-2 3/8
|210
|Freshman/Freshman
|Westfield, NJ
|Bergen Catholic HS
|20
|Benjamin Morrison
|CB
|6-0
|179
|Freshman
|Phoenix, AZ
|Brophy Prep
|20
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|5-10
|190
|Freshman/Freshman
|Denison, TX
|Denison HS
|21
|Jaden Mickey
|CB
|5-11 1/2
|176
|Freshman/Freshman
|Eastvale, CA
|Centennial
|22
|Logan Diggs
|RB
|6-0
|206
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Boutte, LA
|Archbishop Rummel
|22
|Justin Walters
|S
|6-0 5/8
|188
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Bolingbrook, IL
|Bolingbrook
|23
|Jayden Bellamy
|CB
|5-11
|170
|Freshman/Freshman
|North Haledon, NJ
|Bergen Catholic HS
|24
|Jack Kiser
|LB
|6-1 5/8
|222
|Senior/Junior
|Royal Center, IN
|Pioneer
|25
|Chris Tyree
|RB
|5-9 1/2
|190
|Junior/Junior
|Chester, VA
|Thomas Dale
|25
|Philip Riley
|CB
|5-11 1/2
|202
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Riverview, FL
|Bloomingdale
|26
|Xavier Watts
|S
|5-11 3/4
|195
|Junior/Sophomore
|Omaha, NE
|Harry A. Burke
|26
|Chase Dixon
|WR
|6-0
|170
|Junior/Junior
|Rockford, IL
|Boyland Central Catholic
|27
|Chase Ketterer
|RB
|5-11 3/8
|203
|Junior/Junior
|New Carlisle, IN
|New Prairie
|27
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|6-1
|230
|Senior/Junior
|Alpharetta, GA
|Blessed Trinity
|28
|Griffin Eifert
|WR
|6-0 1/2
|200
|Junior/Junior
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Bishop Dwenger
|28
|TaRiq Bracy
|CB
|5-10 1/8
|177
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Milpitas, CA
|Milpitas
|29
|Matt Salerno
|WR
|6-0 5/8
|199
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Valencia, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|30
|Skip Velotta
|RB
|5-8 7/8
|195
|Senior/Senior
|Cleveland, OH
|St. Ignatius
|31
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
|DL
|6-3 1/8
|250
|Senior/Junior
|Fort Worth, TX
|Nolan Catholic
|31
|Bryan Dowd
|P
|6-3
|175
|Junior/Junior
|Willowsprings, IL
|Fenwick
|32
|Prince Kollie
|LB
|6-0 1/2
|222
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Jonesborough, TN
|David Crockett
|32
|Chris Salerno
|K
|5-10 1/2
|186
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Valencia, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|33
|Sam Assaf
|RB
|6-1
|210
|Senior/Senior
|Atlanta, GA
|Pace Academy
|34
|Osita Ekwonu
|DL
|6-0 3/4
|236
|Senior/Junior
|Charlotte, NC
|Providence Day School
|35
|Hakim Sanfo
|TE
|6-4 2/3
|224
|Junior/Junior
|Alexandria, VA
|Mount Vernon
|36
|Eddie Scheidler
|S
|5-9 1/2
|185
|Senior/Senior
|Lake Forest, IL
|Lake Forest
|37
|Henry Cook
|WR
|5-10
|182
|Junior/Junior
|Shaker Heights, OH
|St. Ignatius
|37
|Mike Graves
|S
|5-7 7/8
|190
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Los Angeles
|Loyola
|38
|Davis Sherwood
|FB
|6-3
|228
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Hightstown, NJ
|Good Counsel
|39
|Andrew Yanoshak
|TE
|6-1 7/8
|233
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Bedford, PA
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|39
|Jon Sot
|P
|5-10
|184
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Clark, NJ
|Saint Joseph/Harvard
|40
|Joshua Burnham
|DL
|6-4
|214
|Freshman/Freshman
|Traverse City, MI
|Traverse City Central HS
|40
|Barret Liebentritt
|FB
|6-0
|209
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Omaha, NE
|Skutt Catholic
|41
|Donovan Hinish
|DL
|6-2
|268
|Freshman
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Central Catholic
|42
|Nolan Ziegler
|LB
|6-3
|205
|Freshman/Freshman
|Caledonia, MI
|Catholic Central HS
|43
|Greg Mailey
|WR
|6-1
|203
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Hudson, OH
|Hudson
|44
|Junior Tuihalamaka
|LB
|6-2
|229
|Freshman/Freshman
|Granada Hills, CA
|Bishop Alemany HS
|44
|Alex Peitsch
|LS
|6-1 1/8
|210
|Junior/Sophomore
|Ellicott City, MD
|St. John's College (D.C.)
|45
|Colin Gutzmer
|LB
|6-0 1/8
|230
|Junior/Junior
|Atlanta, GA
|Westminster School
|46
|Christian Opperman
|LB
|6-0
|200
|Senior/Senior
|Pretoria, South Africa
|Michaelhouse
|47
|Jason Onye
|DL
|6-5
|289
|Sophomore/Freshman
|North Providence, RI
|Bishop Hendricken
|48
|Will Schweitzer
|LB
|6-4
|225
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Los Gatos, CA
|Los Gatos
|49
|Marty Auer
|S
|5-11 1/2
|190
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Glenview, IL
|Loyola Academy
|50
|Rocco Spindler
|OL
|6-4 5/8
|300
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Clarkston, MI
|Clarkston
|52
|Bo Bauer
|LB
|6-2 3/4
|233
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Harborcreek, PA
|Cathedral Prep
|52
|Zeke Correll
|OL
|6-3
|295
|Senior/Junior
|Cincinnati, OH
|Anderson
|53
|Quinn Murphy
|OL
|6-5 1/4
|305
|Senior/Senior
|Duxbury, MA
|Duxbury
|54
|Blake Fisher
|OL
|6-6
|335
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Avon, IN
|Avon
|55
|Jarrett Patterson
|OL
|6-4 1/2
|307
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Laguna Hills, CA
|Mission Viejo
|56
|Howard Cross III
|DL
|6-0 7/8
|275
|Senior/Junior
|Paramus, NJ
|Saint Joseph Regional
|56
|Joey Tanona
|OL
|6-5
|284
|Freshman/Freshman
|Zionsville, IN
|Zionsville HS
|57
|Jayson Ademilola
|DL
|6-3
|280
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Jackson, NJ
|St. Peter's Prep
|58
|Ashton Craig
|OL
|6-4
|274
|Freshman
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Lawrenceburg HS
|59
|Aamil Wagner
|OL
|6-6
|260
|Freshman
|Yellow Springs, OH
|Wayne HS
|65
|Chris Smith
|DL
|6-2
|293
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Detroit, MI
|Cranbrook Kingswood/Harvard
|65
|Michael Vinson
|LS
|6-2
|230
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Winnetka, IL
|New Trier
|68
|Michael Carmody
|OL
|6-5 1/2
|290
|Junior/Sophomore
|Mars, PA
|Mars Area
|71
|Brennan Wicks
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Junior/Junior
|Forestville, MD
|Bishop McNamara
|72
|Caleb Johnson
|OL
|6-5 5/8
|287
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Ocala, FL
|Trinity Catholic
|73
|Andrew Kristofic
|OL
|6-5 1/4
|295
|Junior/Sophomore
|Gibsonia, PA
|Pine-Richland
|74
|Billy Schrauth
|OL
|6-4
|272
|Freshman/Freshman
|Campbellsport, WI
|Saint Mary’s Springs HS
|75
|Josh Lugg
|OL
|6-6 7/8
|305
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Wexford, PA
|North Allegheny Senior
|76
|Joe Alt
|OL
|6-7 5/8
|305
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|North Oaks, MN
|Totino-Grace
|77
|Ty Chan
|OL
|6-5
|300
|Freshman
|Lowell, MA
|Lawrence Academy
|78
|Pat Coogan
|OL
|6-5 1/8
|305
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Palos Heights, IL
|Marist
|79
|Tosh Baker
|OL
|6-8
|307
|Junior/Sophomore
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Pinnacle
|80
|Cane Berrong
|TE
|6-3 1/2
|235
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Hartwell, GA
|Hart County
|81
|Jack Polian
|WR
|6-0 1/8
|174
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Ponte Vedra, FL
|Ponte Vedra
|83
|Jayden Thomas
|WR
|6-1 1/2
|215
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Paulding County, GA
|Pace Academy
|84
|Kevin Bauman
|TE
|6-4 1/2
|242
|Junior/Sophomore
|Red Bank, NJ
|Red Bank Catholic
|85
|Holden Staes
|TE
|6-4
|224
|Freshman
|Atlanta, GA
|The Westminster School
|86
|Conor Ratigan
|WR
|5-11 5/8
|182
|Senior/Senior
|Granger, IN
|St. Joseph
|87
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|6-4 1/2
|251
|Junior/Junior
|Independence, KY
|Covington Catholic
|88
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|6-5 1/8
|250
|Freshman/Freshman
|Wadsworth, OH
|Wadsworth
|89
|Charlie Selna
|TE
|6-6 1/8
|252
|Junior/Junior
|Atherton, CA
|Sacred Heart Prep
|90
|Alexander Ehrensberger
|DL
|6-6 7/8
|255
|Junior/Sophomore
|Dusseldorf, Germany
|Theodor-Fliedner Gymnasium
|91
|Josh Bryan
|K
|5-11 5/8
|183
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Valencia, CA
|Sierra Canyon
|91
|Aiden Gobaira
|DL
|6-5
|230
|Freshman/Freshman
|Fairfax, VA
|Chantilly HS
|92
|Aidan Keanaaina
|DL
|6-3
|310
|Junior/Sophomore
|Brighton, CO
|J.K. Mullen
|97
|Gabriel Rubio
|DL
|6-5 1/4
|290
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|St. Louis, MO
|Lutheran St. Charles
|98
|Tyson Ford
|DL
|6-4
|269
|Freshman/Freshman
|St. Louis, MO
|John Burroughs HS
|99
|Rylie Mills
|DL
|6-5 1/8
|283
|Junior/Junior
|Lake Bluff, IL
|Lake Forest
|99
|Blake Grupe
|K
|5-7 3/8
|150
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Sedalia, MO
|Smith-Cotton/Arkansas State
STATS
Here are the basic stats for the 2022 college football season.
