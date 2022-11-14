On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for Saturday’s game against the Boston College Eagles for the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl.

OFFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Offense WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 73 Andrew Kristofic 78 Pat Coogan 50 Rocco Spindler 68 Michael Carmody 88 Mitchell Evans 29 Matt Salerno 15 Tobias Merriweather OR 7 Audric Estime 18 Steve Angeli - - - - - - 85 Holden Staes - - OR 3 Logan Diggs - - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - - -

Despite the obvious reason of Joe Wilkins Jr. entering the transfer portal, there is another reason that Tobias Merriweather has finally made it to the depth chart... he’s good ands deserves to be there. Merriweather was injured and held out of the game against Navy, but should be back this week. Rocco Spindler was moved from 3rd team LG to 2nd team RG for whatever it’s worth.

DEFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Defense VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 7 Isaiah Foskey 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 20 Ben Morrison 9 Justin Ademilola 65 Chris Smith 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 27 J.D. Bertrand OR 28 TaRiq Bracy OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson 6 Clarence Lewis OR 12 Jordan Botelho - - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie - - 21Jaden Mickey - - -

No changes were made on the defensive depth chart, but injuries to Brandon Joseph, J.D. Bertrand, and Jack Kiser make things a little more interesting — just not on this chart. Jaylen Sneed still is not listed despite solid minutes against Navy.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 92 Zac Yoakam 99 Blake Grupe 39 Jon Sot 65 Michael Vinson 39 Jon Sot 16 Brandon Joseph 25 Chris Tyree 14 Bryce McFerson 92 Zac Yoakam 14 Bryce McFerson 44 Alex Peitch 14 Bryce McFerson OR 29 Matt Salerno 4 Lorenzo Styles - - - - - - 0 Braden Lenzy

As always... JON SOT FOR HEISMAN, but also a very serious BRIAN MASON FOR THE BROYLES AWARD because that punt block unit is a weapon.