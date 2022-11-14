On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for Saturday’s game against the Boston College Eagles for the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl.
OFFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Offense
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|76 Joe Alt
|55 Jarrett Patterson
|52 Zeke Correll
|75 Josh Lugg
|54 Blake Fisher
|87 Michael Mayer
|83 Jayden Thomas
|0 Braden Lenzy
|25 Chris Tyree
|10 Drew Pyne
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|78 Pat Coogan
|50 Rocco Spindler
|68 Michael Carmody
|88 Mitchell Evans
|29 Matt Salerno
|15 Tobias Merriweather
|OR 7 Audric Estime
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|85 Holden Staes
|-
|-
|OR 3 Logan Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
Despite the obvious reason of Joe Wilkins Jr. entering the transfer portal, there is another reason that Tobias Merriweather has finally made it to the depth chart... he’s good ands deserves to be there. Merriweather was injured and held out of the game against Navy, but should be back this week. Rocco Spindler was moved from 3rd team LG to 2nd team RG for whatever it’s worth.
DEFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Defense
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|7 Isaiah Foskey
|57 Jayson Ademilola
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|16 Brandon Joseph
|20 Ben Morrison
|9 Justin Ademilola
|65 Chris Smith
|97 Gabriel Rubio
|31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|24 Jack Kiser
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|OR 28 TaRiq Bracy
|OR 3 Houston Griffith
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|6 Clarence Lewis
|OR 12 Jordan Botelho
|-
|-
|90 Alexander Ehrensberger
|OR 10 Prince Kollie
|-
|-
|21Jaden Mickey
|-
|-
|-
No changes were made on the defensive depth chart, but injuries to Brandon Joseph, J.D. Bertrand, and Jack Kiser make things a little more interesting — just not on this chart. Jaylen Sneed still is not listed despite solid minutes against Navy.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|92 Zac Yoakam
|99 Blake Grupe
|39 Jon Sot
|65 Michael Vinson
|39 Jon Sot
|16 Brandon Joseph
|25 Chris Tyree
|14 Bryce McFerson
|92 Zac Yoakam
|14 Bryce McFerson
|44 Alex Peitch
|14 Bryce McFerson
|OR 29 Matt Salerno
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0 Braden Lenzy
As always... JON SOT FOR HEISMAN, but also a very serious BRIAN MASON FOR THE BROYLES AWARD because that punt block unit is a weapon.
