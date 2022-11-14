For those of you keeping track out there and feel the need to plan ahead, it was announced that when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head out to L.A. to take on the USC Trojans — it will be in prime time on ABC.

While many have downplayed Notre Dame’s chances to make a New Years Six bowl game (because this is kind of a tough year to do so with 3 losses) it’s still a possibility for the Irish. When they take on Southern Cal, the Trojans could be 10-1 and looking at a possible playoff berth if they get past the Irish and win the PAC 12 Championship game.

It would be a real shame if Notre Dame just went ahead and did everyone a favor of knocking the Trojans off that possible playoff list (unless of course the UCLA Bruins do it first).

Southern Cal hasn’t beat the Irish since 2016.