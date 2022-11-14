The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took out the Naval Academy on Saturday to improve to 7-3 on the season — but it was just weird (I keep saying that because it was). The Irish gave us a first half that inspired a lot of confidence for how this season may end — but that second half brought back that “oh no” feeling and a lot of questions that need to be answered with two games left in the regular season against the Boston College Eagles and USC Trojans.

That “oh no” feeling didn’t translate to this week’s line though. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 21-point favorite over Boston College on Saturday with an OVER/UNDER of 46.5.

It will be senior day for Notre Dame as it’s the last home game of the season. The two teams will play for the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl. Notre Dame lost 6 straight to BC from 2001-2008, but has won 8 straight since 2009. The Irish haven’t lost a regular season game to any ACC opponent since 2017.