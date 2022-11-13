The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished their series against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday in South Bend with a 3-2 OT win. Things had cooled between the two teams since Friday’s physical opener in which the Irish lost 5-1, but the Irish found their flow in the second period, in particular.

First Period

The Wolverines wasted no time getting after it on offense; Michigan’s Ethan Edwards nabbed the first goal of the night just about four minutes in.

Following a slashing call on Notre Dame’s Solag Bakich, Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich doubled his team’s score on the power play as the period neared its end. By the end of the first, the Wolverines outshot the Irish 14-10.

Second Period

After about half a period of back and forth, Notre Dame’s Tyler Carpenter put the Irish on the board. As the clock ran down, Irish forward Chayse Primeau netted his team’s sole power play goal of the night after a call on Michigan for too many men on the ice.

END 2 | We have a tie game folks! Chayse Primeau scores on the powerplay with 37 seconds left and it's 2-2 after two!



https://t.co/lGb69HcehB

— Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 13, 2022

Third Period

A roughing penalty on Michigan’s Luca Fantilli marked the only power play opportunity for either team in the third, but the Irish failed to capitalize.

The Irish outshot the Wolverines 13-9 in the period, but it wasn’t enough to snap the tie and the game headed into OT with a 2-2 score.

OT

Notre Dame’s Grant Silianoff snagged a third goal for his squad to end the night 3-2, Irish.

We heard there was a snowstorm expected tonight ❄️ @grant_silianoff just brought it inside.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/9Z8ixDXxdy — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 13, 2022

Game Summary

Scoring

Michigan: Ethan Edwards at 16:28 in the 1st with assists from Adam Fantilli and Mackie Samoskevich

Michigan: Mackie Samoskevich at 02:46 in the 1st with assists from Luke Hughes and TJ Hughes

Notre Dame: Tyler Carpenter at 09:05 in the 2nd with assists from Jack Adams and Niko Jovanovic

Notre Dame: Chayse Primeau at 0:37 in the 2nd with assists from Nick Leivermann and Jackson Pierson

Notre Dame: Grant Silianoff at 02:34 in the 4th with an assist from Ryan Helliwell

Penalties

Michigan: Jackson Hallum for hooking at 11:09 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich for slashing at 04:31 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Ryder Rolston for hooking at 18:52 in the 2nd

Michigan: Adam Fantilli for cross checking at 17:42 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro for slashing at 13:09 in the 2nd

Michigan: TEAM for too many men on the ice at 02:07 in the 2nd

Michigan: Luca Fantilli for roughing at 04:05 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 31 saves

Michigan: Erik Portillo, 28 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, November, 18 in Columbus. Watch the game with Big Ten Plus.

