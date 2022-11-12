Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Notre Dame VS Cal

ND vs. Cal on NBC is NEXT

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish WBB team will now play against the Cal Bears in St. Louis. That game will be the first women’s college game ever broadcast on NBC, and it features two coaches (Niele Ivey and Charmin Smith of Cal) who are both originally from St. Louis. The game on NBC will tip off very soon at 4 PM ET, directly following all of us watching the Notre Dame Football team give us an unexpected nail biter against Navy. Hopefully the Irish will follow up with another win.

Put your thoughts in the game thread below in the comments. Should be a fun one as both coaches come back to their home towns. Niele got to visit her high school alma mater, Cor Jesu, this week. She is also coaching in the same arena where she, Ruth Riley, and Muffet McGraw won the 2001 National Championship.