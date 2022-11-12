The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just had one of its best wins in the last 30 years last week with a 35-14 pounding of the Clemson Tigers — and now the self-imposed Wookie life debt comes calling in the form of a bad Navy Midshipmen football team.

Cool.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 12 @ 12:00 PM EST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 16.5 point favorite over Navy with an OVER/UNDER of 40. The moneyline play for Notre Dame is -950.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.