The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just had one of its best wins in the last 30 years last week with a 35-14 pounding of the Clemson Tigers — and now the self-imposed Wookie life debt comes calling in the form of a bad Navy Midshipmen football team.
Cool.
WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH
When: Saturday, November 12 @ 12:00 PM EST
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
How to Watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app
ODDS
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 16.5 point favorite over Navy with an OVER/UNDER of 40. The moneyline play for Notre Dame is -950.
GAME THREAD
The game thread is open below.
The RB Stable is deep, off and running, but far from done!!! ✊ ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Cy8sBo9oa8— Deland McCullough (@coachdmc) November 10, 2022
