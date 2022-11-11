Notre Dame Hockey Loses to Michigan

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team returned home after a rough road series last weekend, but things didn’t necessarily get any easier welcoming the #3 Michigan Wolverines to South Bend. As should be expected in a rivalry matchup like this, the opening game was physical and it saw a good deal of penalties, including a few majors and game misconducts. Ultimately though, after being tied through the first period, the rest of the game wasn’t competitive as Michigan pulled away and won easily 5-1.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 1 - Michigan 5)

First Period

Notre Dame put themselves in a difficult position early, as Nick Leivermann took a penalty only 2 minutes into the game. Michigan’s highly successful power play went to work, and they took the lead with a deflected shot in front of the net that hit the post and bounced off of Ryan Bischel before making its way across the goal line.

Leivermann got redemption a few minutes later though when Notre Dame got a power play of their own. Leivermann started things off with s hot of his own that was saved, but Erik Portillo couldn’t control the rebound. The Irish had several more attempts in front of the net, none of which they could get to go in but they managed to get Portillo off his feet and send him sprawling. Chayse Primeau then took the puck around the net and while falling passed it back out to Leivermann, who was able to put the puck in the open net before Portillo could recover.

END 1 | The Irish and Wolverines are knotted 1-1 after one thanks to this goal from Nick Leivermann!



That was all the scoring in the first period, but both teams traded major penalties toward the end of the 20 minutes to set the stage for the rest of the game.

Second Period

Michigan got on the board early in the second period, scoring within the first minute. From there they didn’t look back, adding three more goals in the period for a 5-1 lead. The Wolverines completely dominate the second period, outshooting Notre Dame 18-4 over the 20 minutes and scoring all 4 goals in the period.

Third Period

The third period is where things really started to heat up. There were no goals scored, but the two teams combined for 13 penalties including 3 game misconducts. It sets the stage for an interesting game two in the series, but Michigan has one of the best power plays in the country and Notre Dame has struggled to kill penalties, so the Irish will need to stay out of the penalty box if they want a chance to win.

Scoring

Michigan: Mackie Samoskevich (9) on the power play at 3:02 in the 1st assisted by Luke Hughes and TJ Hughes

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann (4) on the power play at 13:06 in the 1st assisted by Chayse Primeau and Trevor Janicke

Michigan: Eric Ciccolini (2) at 0:54 in the 2nd assisted by TJ Hughes

Michigan: Dylan Duke (5) at 11:11 in the 2nd assisted by Adam Fantilli and Jacob Truscott

Michigan: Jackson Hallum (3) at 11:32 in the 2nd assisted by Keaton Pehrson

Michigan: TJ Hughes (7) on the power play at 18:01 in the 2nd assisted by Mackie Samoskevich and Luke Hughes

Penalties

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann, 2 for cross-checking at 2:04 in the 1st

Michigan: Luca Fantilli, 2 for holding at 11:08 in the 1st

Notre Dame: BENCH, 2 for too many players at 15:14 in the 1st

Michigan: Adam Fantilli, 5 for contact to the head at 15:53 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann, 5 for hitting from behind at 15:53 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann, game misconduct at 15:53 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell, 2 for tripping at 17:25 in the 2nd

Michigan: Dylan Duke, 2 for slashing at 11:06 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell, 2 for roughing at 11:06 in the 3rd

Michigan: Rutger McGroarty, 2 for slashing at 16:42 in the 3rd

Michigan: Rutger McGroarty, 2 for cross-checking at 16:42 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke, 2 for slashing at 16:42 in the 3rd

Michigan: Nolan Moyle, game misconduct at 18:38 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke, 2 for roughing at 18:38 in the 3rd

Michigan: Nolan Moyle, 2 for charging the goalie at 18:38 in the 3rd

Michigan: Ethan Edwards, 2 for roughing at 18:38 in the 3rd

Michigan: Mark Estapa, 2 for roughing at 19:58 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke, 2 for roughing at 19:58 in the 3rd

Michigan: Mark Estapa, game misconduct at 19:58 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke, game misconduct at 19:58 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel saved 39 of 44 shots in the loss

Michigan: Erik Portillo saved 23 of 24 shots for the win

Up Next

The Irish and Wolverines play game two tomorrow night with some additional bad blood between each other after tonight. Notre Dame will need to be much better than they were tonight if they hope for a win.