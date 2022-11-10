How’d We Do Last Week?

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Accurate

(tips my own cap). Klubnik did come in, hung way too long in the pocket and made an errant throw. The red zone turnover didn’t happen quite like that, but damn did it rule.

Most Inaccurate

Boy did ND get their run game going.

Most Interesting

“it is just a football game” being uttered at you by a significant other is probably something 100% of the commenters here can relate to.

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen!

Cold Take

Lorenzo Styles Touchdown

Styles has not been having the type of year he was hoping for. He is a supremely talented kid who has lost some of his confidence. The coaching staff could either bench him, or work and get his swagger back. I think they go to him early and try to get him going. He is a CRITICAL part of the team and has breakout star potential. I feel for him and think this is the week he turns it around and most of this season will feel like an anomaly.

Hot Take

Defensive touchdown off of a fumble/intercepted pitch

Last year it was Kurt Hinish forcing a safety and a near TD, the year before it was Paul Moala making a ridiculous play.... and the Irish do it again this year. Quarterback in Xavier Arline will face more speed on the perimeter than any other team they’ve played thus far. This will rush the process for him and Notre Dame takes advantage. Look for an intercepted pitch or a fumble return for a touchdown. I’d love to see a big man tuddy by my man Chris Smith. The big fella has been a plug all year and hasn’t gotten enough praise.

Also Shoutout Paul Moala, who is having a great year at Idaho.

S Paul Moala intercepte le pitch et file vers l'en-but pour un TD défensif des Fighting Irish ! Sublime. ☘️

Notre Dame 52, Navy 10 pic.twitter.com/t7IOd9XK49 — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) November 16, 2019

Holy Cross!

Is it good to win your conference and make the playoffs 4 years in a row? I think that’s good.

Holy Cross sits at #5 in the country as they look to close out the final 2 games of the season with a PERFECT record. This matchup again the Bryant Bulldogs is going to be a grind. I think HC comes out sluggish and is down in the first half. Look for Chesney to get his boys right and rally for a second half victory. I can take a breath knowing HC has punched it’s FCS playoff ticket....now it’s about holding onto home field advantage and a first round bye.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!