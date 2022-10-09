Notre Dame gets less votes than BYU and North Carolina in the polls

In the latest college football AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain unranked. While that doesn’t come as much of a surprise to those that that pay attention to such things, it doesn’t come without some headscratchers.

Despite statistically dominating both the BYU Cougars and North Carolina Tar Heels in wins over the past two weeks, the voters are still sending more votes to the Cougars and Tar Heels than what the Irish are getting from them.

It makes sense, and at the same time it’s absolutely dumb as shit. The Marshall game must have been the greatest sin of all (even though the Irish got more votes in both polls right after the Marshall loss than at any point during this three game win streak).

As it is, the Irish still have plenty of meat on its schedule in terms of ranked opponents.

Notre Dame lost by 11 to the #2/3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, and beat the then ranked #16 BYU Cougars on a neutral field.

While I was personally confident the Irish would be around #23 after the BYU win, it’s likely the ranking they have if they stay unbeaten going into the Syracuse game (Stanford Cardinal and UNLV Rebels are next up for the Irish).