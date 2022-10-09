OFD Podcast: Notre Dame takes down BYU in Sin City and we’re not sorry

Joshua, Jude, Brendan, and our good friend Greg were so excited about Notre Dame’s 28-20 win over the BYU Cougars in the Shamrock Series that a OFD Pod After Dark was needed. So... we gave. In this episode:

This game went almost exactly how Brendan predicted.

Michael Mayer is a legit Heosman candidate because we said so.

Notre Dame’s strange defensive lapses are stranger due to how good they play otherwise.

HELLO Jayden Thomas.

The three-headed monster of Audric Estime, Logan Diggs, and Chris Tyree.

Why does Tommy Rees call the plays that he calls?

Drew Pyne is damn good.

What’s possible for the Irish in 2022?

And much more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the podcast player below, or on any of your favorite platforms.