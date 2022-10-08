 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SHAMROCK SERIES GAME THREAD: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS BYU Cougars

DEUS VULT EAM!

By Joshua Vowles
Brendan McAlinden

We finally made it to gameday for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they host the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas for the Shamrock Series. Bye weeks can always feel a little long, but given Notre Dame’s start and how early the bye week is this year — it’s really felt like a long time.

SO LFG!

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 8 @ 7:30 PM EST
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
How to Watch: NBC and the Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 3.5 point favorite over BYU with an OVER/UNDER of 52. The line opened at Notre Dame -1 and moved all the way to -4 on Tuesday afternoon.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

