We finally made it to gameday for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they host the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas for the Shamrock Series. Bye weeks can always feel a little long, but given Notre Dame’s start and how early the bye week is this year — it’s really felt like a long time.

SO LFG!

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 8 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch: NBC and the Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 3.5 point favorite over BYU with an OVER/UNDER of 52. The line opened at Notre Dame -1 and moved all the way to -4 on Tuesday afternoon.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.