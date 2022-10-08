Notre Dame Hockey Loses Season Opener to Denver

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team began their regular season today in game one of the Ice Breaker Tournament, visiting the Denver Pioneers, the top ranked team in the country. Denver jumped out to a first period lead, and it turned out to be a lead that Notre Dame was never able to overcome, despite making it a close game late.
First Period
Notre Dame was on the back foot early in the game, struggling against Denver’s pressure. Despite being outshot 11-3 in the first period the defense and Ryan Bischel managed to keep the scoreboard clean until late. With Denver on the power play, Casey Dornabch managed to find the back of the net on the eighth shot of the man advantage for the Pioneers lead.
Second Period
Denver extended their lead 12 minutes into the second period, again on the power play. Shortly after Notre Dame went on the power play. After winning the faceoff, the puck was passed around the offensive zone before finding Ryder Rolston just beyond the faceoff circle. Rolston let a one timer go that found the goal to bring Notre Dame within one. Denver however added a third goal before the period ended and were up 3-1 after teo.
Third Period
Notre Dame started the third period strong, peppering the Denver net with shots before Chase Blackmun grabbed a rebound and wrapped around the net for the goal, cutting the deficit to one.
Unfortunately, with Notre Dame on the offensive looking for the tying goal, Denver was able to take advantage and add a fourth goal to extend the lead. The Pioneers added a fifth with an Irish empty net to seal the victory.
Game Summary
Scoring
Denver: Casey Dornbach (1) on the power play at 13:09 in the 1st with assists by Shai Buium and Massimo Rizzo
Denver: Jack Devine (1) on the power play at 12:10 in the 2nd with an assist by Rieger Lorenz
Notre Dame: Ryder Rolston (1) on the power play at 15:58 in the 2nd with assists by Drew Bavaro and Jackson Pierson
Denver: Carter Mazur (1) at 19:20 in the 2nd with assists by Owen Ozar and Justin Lee
Notre Dame: Chase Blackmun (1) at 3:00 in the 3rd with assists by Solag Bakich and Tyler Carpenter
Denver: McKade Webster (1) at 16:21 in the 3rd with assists by Owen Ozar and Connor Caponi
Denver: Casey Dornbach (2) on an empty net at 17:06 in the 3rd with an assist by Carter King
Penalties
Notre Dame: Ben Brinkman, 2 minutes for tripping at 6:44 in the 1st
Notre Dame: Ryder Rolston, 2 minutes for tripping at 11:37 in the 1st
Denver: McKade Webster, 2 minutes for holding at 14:00 in the 1st
Notre Dame: Jake Blotmann, 2 minutes for high-sticking at 4:01 in the 2nd
Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell, 2 minutes for interference at 10:16 in the 2nd
Denver: Sean Behrens, 2 minutes for elbowing at 15:35 in the 2nd
Denver: Rieger Lorenz, 2 minutes for tripping at 6:34 in the 3rd
Denver: Mike Benning, 2 minutes for holding at 10:41 in the 3rd
Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann, 2 minutes for tripping at 13:46 in the 3rd
Goalies
Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel made 22 saves on 26 shots in the loss
Denver: Magnus Chrona made 18 saves on 20 shots for the win
Up Next
Notre Dame concludes its Ice Breaker Tournament schedule Saturday with a game against the Air Force Flacons. They will look to even their record before beginning series play next week.
