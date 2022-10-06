OFD Podcast: Sin-eating the Notre Dame VS BYU preview

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back from the cheeseburger abyss to preview Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series game versus the BYU Cougars in las Vegas. In this episode:

HELLO!

REVIEWS!

Still getting over last week’s quiet time and powerful takes.

The college football season is turned upside down.

Benjamin Morrison’s rise as the starting cornerback.

Joshua scolds the keyboard warriors for PLAY THE FRESHMAN takes.

Brendan breaks down BYU from top to bottom.

What is BYU’s biggest strength vs Notre Dame’s biggest weakness?

Degenerate game picks for the top matchups across the country.

How will Notre Dame beat BYU?

What is the trajectory for this Irish team?

Why does the narrative of the team create the perception of the team?

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

